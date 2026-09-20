Mohamed Salah's stunning display left Turkey stunned, and not just the Trabzonspor faithful. The astonishment reached the family of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The Egyptian scored a hat-trick against Galatasaray on Saturday to fire Trabzonspor to a thumping 4-0 win, cutting the gap to the leaders to three points. Trabzonspor sit fifth.

Cameras caught a striking celebration in the stands during the match. Former Turkish Minister of Treasury and Finance Berat Albayrak and his wife Esra, Erdogan's daughter, leapt up at every Salah goal.









According to economics and business website "Patronlar Dunyasi", Albayrak's appearance at the Trabzonspor-Galatasaray clash came after months away from the media spotlight and public events.

It continued: "Albayrak (47 years old) went with his wife Esra Erdogan and their children to the city of Trabzon on the Black Sea coast to attend the match, which ended with a 4-0 win for Trabzonspor over the leaders Galatasaray".

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The report added: "Albayrak witnessed from the stands the goals scored by the Egyptian star, who netted a hat-trick and provided a decisive assist for his team-mate Savio's goal, while his wife Esra joined the fans in chanting for Mohamed Salah".

His ties to the club run deeper still. The website revealed: "Albayrak's relationship with Trabzonspor is not new, as the club's president Ertugrul Dogan stated a few days ago that (the Turkish President's son-in-law) had provided support to the club in some projects and operations".

The win took Trabzonspor to 10 points. Galatasaray stayed top on 13.