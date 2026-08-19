Video: violence at the Camp Nou: Catalan police eject Al-Ahly fans

Trouble flared in the stands of the Spotify Camp Nou on Wednesday. A number of Egypt's Al-Ahly fans clashed with Barcelona supporters, forcing security forces to step in and remove the visitors from the stadium.

Catalan newspaper "Sport" reported that dozens of Egyptian fans were thrown out of the stands after clashes with the Blaugrana supporters. The Catalonia regional police had to intervene, before escorting the Red Giant's fans out of the Camp Nou in cooperation with private security personnel.

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Barça beat Al-Ahly 2-1 in the 61st edition of the Joan Gamper Trophy, the friendly tournament the Catalan club stage every year before the season kicks off.

Egypt international Hamza Abdelkarim opened the scoring for Barcelona against his former team on 30 minutes, before Raphinha doubled the lead from the penalty spot in the 45th minute.

Ahmed Sayed Zizo pulled one back for Al-Ahly in the 51st minute, latching onto a one-on-one and lashing a powerful finish into the Blaugrana net.

Anthony Gordon could have made it three for the hosts. Instead, Al-Ahly goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy saved the England international's penalty in the 90+1 minute.

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