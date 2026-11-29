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The 249th Merseyside derby ended all square as Everton and Liverpool drew 1-1 in Premier League matchweek 12 at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday. The visitors took an early lead before the hosts hit back through an own goal.

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Everton almost scored inside three minutes of a fast start, when James Garner's direct free-kick cleared the wall, only for Alisson Becker to keep it out and turn it behind for a corner. Liverpool hit back almost immediately. Everton failed to clear their lines, Florian Wirtz teed up Dominik Szoboszlai, and he fired a powerful low shot from outside the box past Jordan Pickford in the fifth minute.

Everton tried to work their way back into it and began pushing forward, while Liverpool looked to hit them on the counter in the space behind the defence. The hosts drew level in the 25th minute. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall swung a dangerous free-kick into the box from the right, and Jeremie Frimpong, trying to clear, turned it into his own net to make it 1-1.

The equaliser lifted Everton, who pressed for the lead. In the 29th minute Dewsbury-Hall almost pounced on confusion from Szoboszlai inside the box, but Jeremy Jacquet stepped in to rescue Liverpool. The visitors carved out two big chances in reply. Pickford saved Florian Wirtz's shot from inside the area in the 35th minute. A minute later, Frimpong picked out Alexander Isak with a precise cross, but Isak missed a golden chance from close range, sending his shot wide of the right-hand post.

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Neither side let up before the break. Everton's players appealed for a penalty when the ball struck Milos Kerkez's hand in the 31st minute, but neither the referee nor VAR saw an offence. Alexis Mac Allister drove a low shot just wide of the post in the 41st minute, and the first half ended 1-1.

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The pace didn't drop after the restart. Liverpool almost regained the lead in the 48th minute when Szoboszlai sent a free-kick into the box, but Everton's defence cleared before it could reach Pickford's goal. At the other end, a corner in the 52nd minute led to a move that found Jake O'Brien, but his weak low shot gave Alisson no trouble. Everton wanted another penalty in the 58th minute when O'Brien went down in the box in a challenge with Mac Allister. The referee waved play on.

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Liverpool made their first change in the 59th minute, bringing on Trey Nyoni for Rio Ngumoha. Everton kept coming. Dewsbury-Hall almost put them ahead in the 64th minute, meeting a rebound with a powerful strike from inside the box, but Jacquet stepped in at just the right moment to clear. In the 66th minute an Everton player protested when Nyoni's challenge stopped his run and no foul was given, and Jack Grealish went into the book in the 70th minute for a strong tackle on Mac Allister.

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Both benches got busy in the closing stages. Everton sent on Harrison Armstrong and Tyrique George for Hayden Hackney and Tyler Dibling in the 73rd minute, while Liverpool brought on Victor Muñoz and Ronald Araújo for Jeremie Frimpong and Bradley Barcola in the 74th. Vitaliy Mykolenko picked up a yellow card in the 78th minute for tripping Muñoz. Then, in the 80th minute, Jordan Pickford came to Everton's rescue, denying Dominik Szoboszlai a certain goal with a save from close range.

Liverpool pushed for a winner in the remaining minutes. Alexander Isak wasted a chance in the 85th minute with a weak shot that went wide, and Nyoni was booked in the 88th minute for pushing Dewsbury-Hall. Both sides made their final changes in the 89th minute: Charly Alcaraz replaced Dewsbury-Hall, Lewis Koumas came on for Wirtz and Brennan Johnson replaced Grealish. Nothing changed before the final whistle, which leaves Liverpool fourth on 22 points and Everton eighth on 17.

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