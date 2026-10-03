Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
FBL-WC-2026-ASIA-QUALIFIERS-OMA-UAEAFP
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

Video: UAE overcome Oman and set up a blockbuster clash with Saudi Arabia

Match report
UAE vs Oman
UAE
Oman
Gulf Cup
United Arab Emirates
Oman

Resilience of the UAE secures the win

The UAE are through to the final of the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27" after seeing off Oman 1-0 in Saturday evening's semi-final at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium in Jeddah.

Othman Camara broke the deadlock on 22 minutes, heading home a Mamadou Coulibaly cross from the left past goalkeeper Ibrahim Al-Mukhaini.


Kooora Forums



After the break the UAE kept up the pressure and won a penalty when Luan Pereira was fouled. Al-Mukhaini had other ideas. The Oman keeper palmed away Nicolas Gimenez's spot-kick in the 56th minute to keep his side alive.



That miss mattered little. The UAE protected their lead to the final whistle to set up a showdown with Saudi Arabia, who edged Qatar 3-2 on penalties tonight after a goalless 90 minutes.

Essam Fayez took the man of the match award after a commanding display across both halves.

Topping Group Two on seven points had earned the UAE their semi-final berth, pipping Qatar on goal difference. They beat Yemen 4-0, saw off Bahrain 3-0 and drew 1-1 with Qatar.

Oman, by contrast, reached the last four by the drawing of lots ahead of Iraq, a first in the tournament's history.

Read also: Ronaldo earthquake: a heavy loss strikes Portugal and Jesus
Read also: "His eye on Asia": the UAE coach's ambition goes beyond the Gulf Cup

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google