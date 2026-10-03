The UAE are through to the final of the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27" after seeing off Oman 1-0 in Saturday evening's semi-final at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium in Jeddah.

Othman Camara broke the deadlock on 22 minutes, heading home a Mamadou Coulibaly cross from the left past goalkeeper Ibrahim Al-Mukhaini.





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After the break the UAE kept up the pressure and won a penalty when Luan Pereira was fouled. Al-Mukhaini had other ideas. The Oman keeper palmed away Nicolas Gimenez's spot-kick in the 56th minute to keep his side alive.









That miss mattered little. The UAE protected their lead to the final whistle to set up a showdown with Saudi Arabia, who edged Qatar 3-2 on penalties tonight after a goalless 90 minutes.

Essam Fayez took the man of the match award after a commanding display across both halves.

Topping Group Two on seven points had earned the UAE their semi-final berth, pipping Qatar on goal difference. They beat Yemen 4-0, saw off Bahrain 3-0 and drew 1-1 with Qatar.

Oman, by contrast, reached the last four by the drawing of lots ahead of Iraq, a first in the tournament's history.

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