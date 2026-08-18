The dream has reached its final stop. Spanish star Rodri is inside the Joan Gamper Sports City right now, undergoing routine medical tests as the last step before Barcelona officially announce his move.

According to Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", the midfielder arrived at the club's facilities this morning to a rousing welcome. Dozens of fans had gathered outside the gates since the early hours, chanting his name to greet him before he went in for the tests.

Rodri had touched down in Barcelona on Monday evening, flying in from Manchester aboard a private plane that landed at El Prat Airport. He stopped to speak to the waiting media the moment he arrived, and the Madrid-born player made no secret of his excitement for the new project. "Playing for Barcelona is a dream," he said. "We are aiming to win the Champions League and to achieve everything that is to come."

A series of precise medical and physical tests will confirm his full readiness. Then he moves to the offices to complete the official procedures and sign the contracts.

Club sources say Rodri will sign a deal running over the next four seasons. Barcelona will present him officially to the media and the fans today, Tuesday, at one o'clock in the afternoon local time.

This step wraps up the most prominent deal of the summer transfer window so far. Barcelona reached a final agreement with Manchester City for the player's transfer, worth 60 million euros as a fixed fee plus 11 million euros in variables and add-ons.

Rodri will wear the number 16 shirt. It has followed him through most of his career and become a distinctive hallmark.