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Paris Saint-Germain v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD3Getty Images Sport
Abobakr El Mokadem
Translated by

Video: strange statements, a shocking admission from Anthony Gordon after the Saint-Germain clash

Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona
Paris Saint-Germain
Barcelona
Champions League
A. Gordon
France
Spain
England

"I prefer to play in this style"

Barcelona's Anthony Gordon made some surprising comments after his side's 4-2 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday in the Champions League.  

Gordon started at the Parc des Princes against PSG, and the Englishman caught everyone off guard with what he told "CBS" after the game.

Asked how the players had felt during the match, he admitted he "was extremely tired in the first ten minutes".

"Well, it was exactly as it looked," Gordon said. "The atmosphere is chaotic. I was very tired in the first ten minutes, and my exhaustion increased as time went on, but it is an important match".

He went on: "I prefer to play this way because it is exciting and creates more chances. I know it is an enjoyable match for the spectator, but yes, I am extremely tired".

The Barcelona man signed off: "They are the best team in the world, and they have been for two years... We hope to see them again in the advanced rounds".



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