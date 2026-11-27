Bolivian referee Jordy Alemán has come in for widespread criticism after throwing a powerful punch to the face of Argentine goalkeeper Cristian Martínez, of Real Potosí, during the second leg of the Bolivian Cup final against Alianza Ready. The Bolivian Cup is the second most important competition in the South American country.
According to Spanish newspaper Marca, the match at the Víctor Agustín Ugarte stadium in Potosí ended goalless, but Alianza Ready took the title thanks to their 3-1 first-leg win at home in El Alto.
Trouble flared as soon as Jordy Alemán blew the final whistle. Several Real Potosí players surrounded him to protest against his decisions during the match.
With no police officers around him at that moment, Alemán responded by punching the goalkeeper in the face.
Amid the confrontation, the referee showed red cards to four players and three members of Potosí's coaching staff.
Martínez admits insulting the referee's mother
Still visibly agitated afterwards, Martínez said the punch had left his mouth bleeding but hadn't knocked him to the ground.
He also admitted telling the referee: "I hope your mother dies", and wishing that all the "evil" he had caused would come back to him, in his words.
Martínez later posted a lengthy statement on his social media accounts, explaining that he had decided "not to take legal action or file complaints" against the referee.
The 29-year-old added: "My intention is to consider this incident closed and to prevent this situation from causing further disputes, while stressing my full willingness to cooperate with the relevant authorities and provide any clarification required."
Neither the referee, the Real Potosí board nor the Bolivian Football Federation has commented on the incident so far.
Played in a group format, the Bolivian Cup is the country's second most important professional competition, behind the domestic league. That title race is still going. Bolívar La Paz and holders Alianza Ready are level on 60 points with three rounds remaining.
Winning the Bolivian Cup earns Bolivia's third berth in the preliminary round of the Copa Libertadores. That could change, though: if Alianza Ready finish first or second in the domestic league, they'll qualify directly for the group stage instead.
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I began my journey in journalism in 2012 through the Egyptian newspaper Al Tahrir, where I initially specialized in local politics before shifting my focus to sports in 2014, continuing with the same outlet. I later moved on to write for Al Fareeq and Al Maqal newspapers.
After specializing in covering domestic football in Egypt, I expanded into international football in 2018 through Al Ain Sports, where I worked for six months. I then fulfilled a long-held ambition by joining the team at Kooora, the largest sports website globally, allowing me to continue pursuing my passion for European football that has grown since the early 2000s.
My passion for global football dates back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, but my true love for European football began with following the UEFA Champions League at the turn of the century. This, in turn, drew me particularly to Italian football, especially AC Milan—a club I chose to support instinctively after watching my very first match. Despite admiring teams like Arsenal, Barcelona, and Manchester United at various points during my youth, the Rossoneri have held a special place in my heart ever since.
I specialize in translating international sports news, a role that aligns with my passion for following transfer developments and uncovering behind-the-scenes stories within team dressing rooms, as reported by global media outlets.
As for my all-time favorite lineup, I would place Gianluigi Buffon in goal, supported by a back four of Roberto Carlos, Paolo Maldini, Alessandro Nesta, and Cafu. In midfield, I rely on Clarence Seedorf, Luka Modrić, and Zinedine Zidane, while in attack I would feature my all-time idol Ricardo Kaká alongside Ronaldinho and Zlatan Ibrahimović.
During my time at Kooora, I have published numerous reports, features, and analyses, most notably:
- Luka Modrić… The warrior who refused to play in his name
- Rodrygo… From Remontada kid to the mysterious man in Alonso’s project
- Kroos… The ever-present absentee in the Club World Cup
- Kooora Story: Ronaldo’s surprise that ignited Ferguson’s enthusiasm