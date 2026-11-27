Share Follow GOAL on Google

Bolivian referee Jordy Alemán has come in for widespread criticism after throwing a powerful punch to the face of Argentine goalkeeper Cristian Martínez, of Real Potosí, during the second leg of the Bolivian Cup final against Alianza Ready. The Bolivian Cup is the second most important competition in the South American country.

Advertisement

According to Spanish newspaper Marca, the match at the Víctor Agustín Ugarte stadium in Potosí ended goalless, but Alianza Ready took the title thanks to their 3-1 first-leg win at home in El Alto.

Trouble flared as soon as Jordy Alemán blew the final whistle. Several Real Potosí players surrounded him to protest against his decisions during the match.

With no police officers around him at that moment, Alemán responded by punching the goalkeeper in the face.

Amid the confrontation, the referee showed red cards to four players and three members of Potosí's coaching staff.

Advertisement Advertisement

Martínez admits insulting the referee's mother

Still visibly agitated afterwards, Martínez said the punch had left his mouth bleeding but hadn't knocked him to the ground.

Related Topics

Next matches GV San Jose Primera Division 14:00 RPO

He also admitted telling the referee: "I hope your mother dies", and wishing that all the "evil" he had caused would come back to him, in his words.

Martínez later posted a lengthy statement on his social media accounts, explaining that he had decided "not to take legal action or file complaints" against the referee.

Advertisement

The 29-year-old added: "My intention is to consider this incident closed and to prevent this situation from causing further disputes, while stressing my full willingness to cooperate with the relevant authorities and provide any clarification required."

Neither the referee, the Real Potosí board nor the Bolivian Football Federation has commented on the incident so far.

Advertisement

Played in a group format, the Bolivian Cup is the country's second most important professional competition, behind the domestic league. That title race is still going. Bolívar La Paz and holders Alianza Ready are level on 60 points with three rounds remaining.

Winning the Bolivian Cup earns Bolivia's third berth in the preliminary round of the Copa Libertadores. That could change, though: if Alianza Ready finish first or second in the domestic league, they'll qualify directly for the group stage instead.