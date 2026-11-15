AS FAR Rabat are champions of the CAF Women's Champions League. They beat South Africa's Sundowns ladies 3-1 in today's final at the Suez Canal Authority Stadium in Egypt.

Imane Torres struck twice, in the 23rd and 77th minutes, while Hiba El Yousfi grabbed the second in the 37th. The military side have now lifted the trophy three times, following their wins in 2022 and 2025, and they sit firmly among the biggest clubs in African women's football.

That makes AS FAR the first team to defend the title and the first to win it three times.

Victory also books their place at the FIFA Women's Club World Cup, which lands in the United States in 2028 for the first time in an expanded format, mirroring the men's Club World Cup staged in the summer of 2025.

Moroccan football now rules at club and national level, across both the men's and women's game.

Moroccan dominance of the individual awards

AS FAR's players swept the individual honours at the sixth edition of the CAF Women's Champions League, collecting three awards alongside their continental crown won against South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns.

Khadija Er-Rmichi took best goalkeeper of the tournament, rewarded for her displays throughout the competition. Teammate Imane Torres claimed the best forward award after finishing top scorer with four goals.

Captain Ghizlane Chebbak rounded it off with the best player award, completing a clean sweep of the continental competition's biggest individual prizes for Morocco's representatives.

The Women's Club World Cup in America

The first edition of the Women's Club World Cup runs from 5 to 30 January 2028.

The United States will host the 2028 Women's Club World Cup, confirmed by the FIFA Council Bureau on 22 October 2026. Host cities and stadiums will be announced later.

Nineteen teams from the elite of women's club football will contest the first edition, representing all six continental confederations.

Six clubs enter the preliminary round. The three winners join 13 clubs in the next stage, where the teams split into four groups of four, with the top two from each group advancing to the knockout rounds.

The places in the first edition break down as follows:

The Asian Football Confederation, the African Football Confederation, the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football and the South American Football Confederation: two direct places and one preliminary-round place for each confederation.

The Union of European Football Associations: five direct places and one preliminary-round place.

The Oceania Football Confederation: one preliminary-round place.