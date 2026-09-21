Video: Ronaldo's looks summed up Jesus's first appearance with Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo, the captain of the Portugal national team, drew intense attention during the appearance of Jorge Jesus, the new manager, at his first training session with "the Brazil of Europe".

Jesus knows Ronaldo well. He oversaw the forward's training at Al-Nassr last season and led him to the Roshn League title, before leaving to take charge of Portugal and calling up "the Don" for his first camp.

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Portugal's account on the "X" platform posted a video of that first session, and as Jesus addressed the players inside the gym, Ronaldo turned to teammate Diogo Dalot, smiling in clear admiration for the words of "the Portuguese veteran".

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The two men share a wonderful relationship, one that took root during Jesus's spell at Al-Nassr, where "the Don" played a key role in bringing him to lead "Al-Alami" with a single phone call.

Jesus is expected to lead Portugal in the first two matches of the UEFA Nations League against Wales and Norway on 24 and 27 September respectively.