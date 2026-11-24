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Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo has sparked controversy with a strange moment during the AFC Champions League Elite clash with Qatari side Al-Sadd.

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Al-Nassr hosted Al-Sadd at Al-Awwal Park in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, on Tuesday, on matchday five of the AFC Champions League Elite league stage.

Al-Nassr were 2-1 up when Ronaldo appealed for another penalty, claiming he'd been impeded inside the box.

Jordanian referee Adham Makhadmeh was having none of it. Acting on a signal from his assistant, he penalised Ronaldo for offside and awarded an indirect free kick against him.

That flag infuriated the Portuguese star. He covered his eyes with his hand, then signalled offside, a mocking suggestion that the assistant was raising his flag without being able to see.

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Al-Nassr fans now fear Ronaldo could be punished for mocking a match official, which could rule him out of some of the upcoming games in the Asian competition.

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Four AFC Champions League Elite league-stage matches remain for Al-Nassr: against Emirati sides Al-Wasl and Shabab Al-Ahli, and Qatari sides Al-Gharafa and Al-Shamal.

Ronaldo had opened the scoring against Al-Sadd. He won a penalty in the 12th minute after being fouled in the box, then converted it in the 13th, firing powerfully to the right of goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham.

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That goal broke the curse that had followed him from the spot for Al-Nassr since the start of the current season.

Last Friday he missed a penalty in the Clasico against bitter rivals Al-Ahli, a postponed matchday nine Saudi Pro League game that Al-Nassr lost 3-1.

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Opta figures show Ronaldo has missed both of the penalties he's taken in the Saudi Pro League this season. The first came against goalkeeper Marcin Bulka in a 1-0 win over Neom on 20 October.

That's as many as he missed in the whole of last season's Saudi Pro League campaign, when he scored six out of eight.

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It's also the first time Ronaldo has failed with two consecutive penalties in the Saudi Pro League since joining Al-Nassr in January 2023, after his contract with Manchester United was terminated.

His last successful Saudi Pro League penalty for Al-Nassr came on 3 April, in a 5-2 win over Al-Najma. He had to wait for the AFC Champions League Elite to score from the spot again.

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It was a historic goal for the Portuguese star too, making him Al-Nassr's top scorer in the AFC Champions League Elite of all time.

Ronaldo now has 17 goals for Al-Nassr in the AFC Champions League Elite, moving ahead of Moroccan striker Abderrazak Hamdallah, who scored 16 times for the club in the competition.

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It was also the 987th goal of his career. He needs just 13 more to become the first player in football history to score 1,000.