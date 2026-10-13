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The Zamalek win 2-0

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Video technology spared Qatari side Al Sadd a third goal against Al Hilal on Tuesday in the AFC Champions League Elite.

Boualem Khoukhi hacked the ball clear from inside his own penalty area on 80 minutes, and his foot caught Theo Hernandez on the head. The Al Hilal man went down.

Japanese referee Yusuke Araki pointed to the spot as Al Sadd's players surrounded him. A look at the monitor changed his mind, and the penalty was wiped off.









Al Jazirah newspaper's refereeing analyst, former international referee Saad Al Kathiri, backed the call: "Overturning the penalty awarded to the Al Hilal forward in the 80th minute after the video technology review was the correct decision."

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He added: "The Al Sadd defender succeeded in playing the ball before the contact with the forward, and allowing play to continue was the correct decision."

Al Hilal won the game 2-0 anyway, Ollie Watkins striking on 40 minutes before Ruben Neves converted a penalty on 65.







