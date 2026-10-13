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Al Hilal v Al Ittihad - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images
Abobakr El Mokadem
Translated by

Video: refereeing expert answers: was Al Hilal denied a second penalty against Al Sadd?

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The Zamalek win 2-0

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  Video technology spared Qatari side Al Sadd a third goal against Al Hilal on Tuesday in the AFC Champions League Elite.

Boualem Khoukhi hacked the ball clear from inside his own penalty area on 80 minutes, and his foot caught Theo Hernandez on the head. The Al Hilal man went down.

Japanese referee Yusuke Araki pointed to the spot as Al Sadd's players surrounded him. A look at the monitor changed his mind, and the penalty was wiped off.



Al Jazirah newspaper's refereeing analyst, former international referee Saad Al Kathiri, backed the call: "Overturning the penalty awarded to the Al Hilal forward in the 80th minute after the video technology review was the correct decision."

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He added: "The Al Sadd defender succeeded in playing the ball before the contact with the forward, and allowing play to continue was the correct decision."

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Al Hilal won the game 2-0 anyway, Ollie Watkins striking on 40 minutes before Ruben Neves converted a penalty on 65.



An Egyptian journalist since 2006. I initially specialized in covering local football, but over the years my interest expanded to global football, particularly the top five European leagues, with a special focus on La Liga and the Premier League.

Throughout these years, I combined field reporting with analytical work, and I became deeply involved in international football starting in 2017, when I joined Kooora.

At Kooora, I worked as a news editor, match analyst, translator, voice-over commentator, and video report producer, in addition to writing reports and articles, developing coverage plans for major events and key matches, and participating in their execution.

My passion for football began in 1990, during Egypt’s celebrations of qualifying for the Italy World Cup after a 56-year absence. I vividly remember the Egypt vs Netherlands match and Magdy Abdelghani’s historic equalizer.

On the global level, I became attached to Real Madrid at the start of the new millennium, following the great stars who wore its shirt, especially Zinedine Zidane, and later my favorite player Cristiano Ronaldo.

There are many unforgettable moments, but I would highlight Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer to Real Madrid in 2009 as the most important, as my favorite player joined the club I support in Europe.

Currently, I specialize in desk editing, translating international news and reports, proposing coverage ideas, and writing SEO-optimized content.

My all-time favorite lineup includes Gianluigi Buffon in goal; Cafu, Franz Beckenbauer, Paolo Maldini, and Roberto Carlos in defense; Zinedine Zidane, Andrés Iniesta, Diego Maradona, and Pelé in midfield; and in attack Ronaldo Nazário, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Among the reports and analyses I published on Kooora:

– After Deco and Scaloni’s statements… Is Messi’s era over?

– A golden hour gives Real Madrid hope to overcome Barcelona

– Kooora Report: Unsung heroes who shaped the greatness of the Champions League

– Kooora Story: Real Madrid defeats “itself” and wins a historic title

You can follow me on my social media accounts via the following links: