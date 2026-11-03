Real Madrid have paid tribute to Jesus de Miguel, the Tenerife forward who died on Tuesday at the age of 30. He succumbed to the serious injury he sustained during his side's clash with Andorra, a tragedy that shook Spanish football.

The gesture from the Spanish club came in support of the late player's family, and in solidarity with his team-mates, his club and all his admirers, following the horrific incident at the "Heliodoro Rodriguez Lopez" stadium.

Those final minutes brought harrowing scenes. The forward collided violently with visiting goalkeeper Jesus Owono in stoppage time.

De Miguel was charging from the halfway line to lead a counter-attack when the goalkeeper raced out of his box to intercept the ball. Owono's knee struck the chest and face of the forward, who fell to the ground unconscious. Panic spread through the players of both teams.

They rushed to urge the medical staff to intervene. Attempts to save the forward began on the pitch and lasted several minutes before he was carried on a stretcher to an ambulance, which took him to the University Hospital of Our Lady of Candelaria.

De Miguel suffered a cardiac and respiratory arrest, forcing the medical teams to carry out resuscitation while transporting him to hospital. The efforts restored his pulse, but he remained unconscious before being admitted to the intensive care unit in a critical condition.

In the early hours of Tuesday, Tenerife announced a deterioration in the player's neurological condition. A later statement confirmed his death.

Real Madrid bid farewell to Jesus de Miguel

Real Madrid mourned the forward through an official statement on their website, which read: "The club, its president and its board of directors offer their sincerest condolences and sympathy on the death of Jesus de Miguel, the Tenerife player, who departed at the age of 30."

The statement added: "The club expresses its deep sorrow and its solidarity with his family, his team-mates, his club and all his loved ones in these difficult moments. Rest in peace."

Words were not the end of it. Every member of the squad observed a minute's silence before the start of training, mourning his passing and standing with his family and the wider Spanish football family.

Real Madrid now prepare to face AEK Athens at the "Alwyn Arena" in the fourth round of the league phase in the UEFA Champions League.