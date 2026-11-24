Croatia's Ivan Perisic made Champions League history in style after scoring PSV's goal against Real Madrid, becoming the oldest player to find the net against the Spanish club in the competition's history. It was another night on which the Dutch side's winger showed he turns up on the big occasions.
Ivan Perisic scored PSV's first goal against Real Madrid in the 32nd minute at the "Santiago Bernabeu" on Tuesday evening, in the fifth round of the Champions League league phase.
Real Madrid were pushing for the opener when the referee pointed to the spot for PSV after half an hour. Aurelien Tchouameni had stepped on the foot of the visitors' Sven Mijnans inside the box.
The Croatian star made no mistake, placing his shot precisely to Courtois's left to put the Dutch side ahead.
Perisic was 37 years and 295 days old when he scored, according to "MisterChip". That makes him the oldest player to score against Real Madrid in the competition, breaking the record Italy's Filippo Inzaghi set when he scored against them aged 37 years and 86 days in 2010.
That wasn't all. "Opta" confirmed that Perisic has also become the oldest player to score a penalty in Champions League history.
He has also climbed to fourth place on Opta's list of the oldest scorers in the competition's history.
10 goals with 4 clubs
Perisic keeps adding to his own Champions League story. According to "MisterChip", the goal against Real Madrid took his tally in the competition to 10, scored in the shirts of 4 different clubs: Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, Inter and PSV.
Fifteen years now separate his first Champions League goal, scored in 2011, from his latest against Real Madrid, the same source added.
The Croatian has developed a habit of hurting Europe's big sides. "Squawka" reported that his last four Champions League goals came against Juventus, Arsenal and Liverpool, before he added Real Madrid to the list. He turns up when it matters.
Penalty puts Real Madrid on an unwanted list
The referee awarded the penalty after a VAR review of Aurelien Tchouameni's challenge.
That leaves Real Madrid with the second-highest number of VAR-awarded penalties against them since the technology arrived in the Champions League in the 2018-2019 season, according to "MisterChip". They've conceded 5, level with Sevilla, Olympiacos and Juventus. Only Barcelona, with 6, have conceded more.
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I am the Head of shifts and oversee content. I have over 15 years of experience in sports journalism. I studied media and have worked for a number of Arabic print newspapers and websites, but the most significant milestone in my career was joining Kooora, the leading Arabic sports website, in 2016.
I always strive to provide reliable content, backed by numbers and statistics, free from exaggeration. I love the language of numbers because it knows no flattery. I have covered major soccer events, with a special focus on highlighting Arab soccer stars and their impact on the global stage.
Throughout my career, my work has focused on covering soccer—whether Egyptian, Arab, or international—and my interest has now shifted to Saudi soccer, following the massive boom the Kingdom has experienced over the past few years.
I’ve been connected to soccer since childhood. My first memory of the sport dates back to the 1998 World Cup. Although I was only 8 years old at the time, the excitement of the matches drew me in deeply, and I can’t forget Zinedine Zidane’s brilliance in the final and how he led the French national team to its first title in the tournament.
Brazilian Ronaldo was one of the legends who contributed to my passion for soccer at the start of this century; his goal-scoring style was amazing—he never missed in front of the goal. Then Cristiano Ronaldo emerged, and to this day I consider him my favorite player, because he inspired me with a sense of challenge and an unwavering desire to win, and this has been reflected in my writing style.
My articles focus on coverage of the Saudi Pro League, as well as other leagues such as the English Premier League, La Liga, and the UEFA Champions League. I also follow the transfer market closely and try to analyze the deals.
If you asked me what my fondest soccer memory is, I couldn’t think of anything better than the moment Egypt qualified for the 2018 World Cup—especially since it was our first qualification in 28 years, and the first time I’d ever seen my national team compete in the world’s biggest soccer tournament.
As for my all-time favorite lineup, it is as follows: Iker Casillas in goal. Paolo Maldini, Sergio Ramos, Cafu, and Roberto Carlos on defense. Andrés Iniesta, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldinho in midfield. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Ronaldo Nazário up front.
Throughout my career, I’ve published a number of my favorite analyses and articles on Kooora, including:
A massive budget and a disappointing elimination... Why did Al Ahly fail at the Club World Cup?
Concerns over Salah’s rest and the opening of the black file... Will Liverpool regret the Firts deal?
The Benzema Law rules Al-Nassr... Ronaldo charts his future the French way
Alonso solves Klopp’s puzzle… Arnold: from defensive liability to offensive weapon
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