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Croatia's Ivan Perisic made Champions League history in style after scoring PSV's goal against Real Madrid, becoming the oldest player to find the net against the Spanish club in the competition's history. It was another night on which the Dutch side's winger showed he turns up on the big occasions.

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Ivan Perisic scored PSV's first goal against Real Madrid in the 32nd minute at the "Santiago Bernabeu" on Tuesday evening, in the fifth round of the Champions League league phase.

Real Madrid were pushing for the opener when the referee pointed to the spot for PSV after half an hour. Aurelien Tchouameni had stepped on the foot of the visitors' Sven Mijnans inside the box.

The Croatian star made no mistake, placing his shot precisely to Courtois's left to put the Dutch side ahead.

Perisic was 37 years and 295 days old when he scored, according to "MisterChip". That makes him the oldest player to score against Real Madrid in the competition, breaking the record Italy's Filippo Inzaghi set when he scored against them aged 37 years and 86 days in 2010.

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That wasn't all. "Opta" confirmed that Perisic has also become the oldest player to score a penalty in Champions League history.

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He has also climbed to fourth place on Opta's list of the oldest scorers in the competition's history.

10 goals with 4 clubs

Perisic keeps adding to his own Champions League story. According to "MisterChip", the goal against Real Madrid took his tally in the competition to 10, scored in the shirts of 4 different clubs: Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, Inter and PSV.

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Fifteen years now separate his first Champions League goal, scored in 2011, from his latest against Real Madrid, the same source added.

The Croatian has developed a habit of hurting Europe's big sides. "Squawka" reported that his last four Champions League goals came against Juventus, Arsenal and Liverpool, before he added Real Madrid to the list. He turns up when it matters.

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Penalty puts Real Madrid on an unwanted list

The referee awarded the penalty after a VAR review of Aurelien Tchouameni's challenge.

That leaves Real Madrid with the second-highest number of VAR-awarded penalties against them since the technology arrived in the Champions League in the 2018-2019 season, according to "MisterChip". They've conceded 5, level with Sevilla, Olympiacos and Juventus. Only Barcelona, with 6, have conceded more.