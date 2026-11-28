Palmeiras were crowned Copa Libertadores champions after beating Argentina's Estudiantes de La Plata in a hard-fought final at the Estadio Centenario in the Uruguayan capital, Montevideo, on Saturday evening.
Palmeiras are Copa Libertadores champions. They beat Argentina's Estudiantes de La Plata in a hard-fought final at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, the Uruguayan capital, on Saturday evening.
Ramón Sosa settled it early in the second half, striking in the 52nd minute, and the Brazilian side held on to their lead until the final whistle.
It's the fourth South American crown in the club's history, drawing Palmeiras level with Flamengo as the most successful Brazilian clubs in the competition. Next up is the 2026 Intercontinental Cup, whose final stages take place in Qatar, and they've also secured a place at the 2029 Club World Cup.
Read also: A historic run: can Barcelona spoil Simeone's achievement?
Both sides traded early chances. Estudiantes went close in the eighth minute, when the Palmeiras defence blocked Guido Carrillo's shot from outside the box. A minute later the Argentine striker headed just over the bar.
Palmeiras responded in the 16th minute, but the defence blocked José Manuel López's shot. Estudiantes threatened again through Ezequiel Piovi in the 22nd minute, only for the Brazilian defence to deal with his effort. Leandro González Pírez picked up a yellow card in the 23rd minute.
Ramón Sosa fired wide of the post from outside the area in the 28th minute, then wasted another chance for Palmeiras in the 45th, shooting wide from inside the box. In the same minute, Fernando Muslera saved from Lucas Evangelista. The Estudiantes goalkeeper then kept out a Murilo header in the 49th minute (45+4), and the teams went in goalless at the break.
Read also: A funny video from the heart of the Bernabéu: an Al Ahly offer to Mourinho to succeed Ammouta
Palmeiras sent on Arthur for Joaquín Piquerez at the restart and broke the deadlock in the 52nd minute. Jhon Arias headed the ball into Ramón Sosa's path inside the box, and he fired a left-footed shot past Muslera.
Estudiantes went looking for an instant reply. Carlos Miguel saved Guido Carrillo's shot in the 56th minute, and Edwuin Cetré wasted another chance from outside the box in the 60th. The Argentine side had made a double change in the 56th minute, with Cetré and Eric Meza replacing Gastón Benedetti and Eros Mancuso. Injury then forced them to take off Leandro González Pírez in the 67th minute, and Tomás Palacios came on in his place.
The pressure kept building. Carlos Miguel saved a Cetré header in the 74th minute, and Santiago Núñez headed wide of the post in the 77th. Palmeiras made two changes in that same minute, sending on Vitor Roque and Maurício for José López and Ramón Sosa. Núñez picked up a yellow card in the 81st minute, while the Estudiantes defence blocked a shot from Maurício.
Estudiantes pushed repeatedly for an equaliser in the closing stages. Tomás Palacios shot wide of the post in the 84th minute, and both sides made further changes in the 86th. Play then stopped because of injuries to Alexander Barboza and Guido Carrillo.
The referee added eight minutes. Carlos Miguel saved another Cetré header in the 94th minute (90+4), and Marcos Rojo missed with an effort from outside the box a minute later. Palmeiras held on until the end.
Read also: A mixed Moroccan night in the Confederation Cup: AS FAR start with confidence, Raja stumble in Casablanca
View Author Profile
journalism and writing are a passion before they are a profession. Since taking my first steps down this path in late 2010, I have been weaving my stories across the pages of Egyptian and Arab websites. I don’t view sports in general—and soccer in particular—as merely a game, but rather as a canvas of life that reflects the pulse of societies and carries within it social and cultural stories that intertwine with the threads of politics to shape people’s consciousness.
I delve into covering and analyzing soccer from multiple angles: I cover the game from multiple angles where storytelling meets analysis, and where the pitch connects to broader social and cultural narratives.
Over time and as my experience grew, my passion expanded to draw connections between the economics of the game, modern technology, and cryptocurrencies—all of which have become part of a soccer industry that extends far beyond the boundaries of the field.
My experience has spanned several prominent Arab outlets: in Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, such as Goal (Saudi edition) and Koora, where I have worked as a multi-tasking desk editor since 2019."I don't just cover stories, I find them where others aren't looking, then reshape them until they're worth reading.
with analytical depth and a human touch to deliver an unforgettable story to the reader.
My Story with Soccer
My passion for soccer began early, specifically at the age of six during the 1994 World Cup. The atmosphere at home was different; the whole family was awake to watch the matches even though they were broadcast at dawn, and that is where my true passion was born. I was captivated by Romário’s mesmerizing skills, amazed by Thomas Brulin, and impressed by the physical and technical prowess of the Nigerian national team led by the late Rashidi Yakini, while the image of Roberto Baggio missing his penalty kick in the final remains etched in my memory as the first dramatic moment I experienced with the game.
As the years passed and my fascination with international soccer grew, certain matches remained defining moments in my football education, such as the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Spain’s Alavés—that wild 5-4 clash whose intensity didn’t subside until the 117th minute, when an own goal sealed the title for the Reds, cementing it in my memory as an unforgettable match.
My Best Soccer Memories
Unforgettable moments include Real Madrid’s 2002 Champions League victory, Liverpool’s historic 2005 final, and Egypt’s 2006, 2008, and 2010 African Cup of Nations triumphs under Hassan Shehata.
My All-Time Team
Buffon
Cafu - Paolo Maldini - Ramos - Roberto Carlos
Zinedine Zidane - Iniesta
Diego Maradona
Lionel Messi - Ronaldo “The Phenomenon” - Cristiano Ronaldo
My Favorite Articles:
The Ronaldo Mystery... Death in a Foreign Land!
Third dimension.. Barefoot... Has Messi Really Settled
The Debate Over the Greatest of All Time?
(2) Messi Chases Pelé... Has the Debate Over the Greatest of All Time Really Been Settled?
Third dimension: The Terrifying Test... Salah Inherits the Crown of the Seven Years
The Fortune of Cryptocurrencies... Messi Alone Among America’s Stars
The Champions’ Disaster and Barcelona’s Betrayal... How Will
Blockchain Technology Solve the Great Crisis?
The story of crypto levers... Is
Laporta gambling with Barcelona’s future?
Liverpool’s secret and the Bundesliga’s passion... Technological innovation revitalizes the future of soccer!
Chaos in the land of samba... Will Ancelotti escape the vortex of pressure?
Social media accounts: