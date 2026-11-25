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AS Roma learned their lesson and avoided another comeback at the hands of hosts Paris Saint-Germain, holding them to a 2-2 draw on Wednesday evening at the Parc des Princes in the fifth round of the Champions League league phase.

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Mario Hermoso put Roma ahead in the fifth minute, but Illia Zabarnyi levelled for Paris Saint-Germain on 31 minutes.

Substitute Ousmane Dembélé then put the French side in front from the penalty spot in the 62nd minute, and they looked set for victory. The visitors hit back the same way. In the 87th minute, substitute Donyell Malen scored from another penalty.

This time Roma held on. In big matches this season they had taken the lead and then lost, falling victim to comebacks.

They went ahead against Real Madrid at the Stadio Olimpico, only for Madrid to turn the tables and win 4-3. At Old Trafford they led Manchester United, before the hosts came back to win 3-2.

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PSG's perfect record over the first four rounds is gone, though they move up to 13 points in second place. That secures top spot for Real Madrid, who are now the only team to have won their first five matches this season.

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Roma now have five points and sit 25th, with one win and two draws.

Line-up surprises

Luis Enrique had to do without first-choice wingers Désiré Doué and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. The Spanish coach also kept Dembélé on the bench, despite pre-match speculation that he would start for the first time in a month.

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According to Stats Foot, it was the first time PSG had started a Champions League match without that trio since October 2025, when they beat Barcelona 2-1.

One of the biggest surprises came at the back, where Illia Zabarnyi started ahead of captain Marquinhos, alongside Willian Pacho and Lucas Hernández.

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Achraf Hakimi's appearance was his 84th in European competition, the most by a Moroccan player. He moves past the previous record of 83 matches held by Hakim Ziyech, according to Stats Foot.

Up front, Enrique turned to Maghnes Akliouche on the right wing, with Senny Mayulu and Ferran Torres alongside him. It was an enforced line-up that showed just how hard absences had hit the squad.

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Gian Piero Gasperini sprang his own surprises in the Roma line-up. He left Serie A top scorer Donyell Malen on the bench, despite his four goals in the previous match.

Argentine star Paulo Dybala also started among the substitutes, as Gasperini went with a young attack led by Santiago Castro, alongside Matías Soulé and Niccolò Pisilli.

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Castro is 22, Soulé 23 and Pisilli 22: a clear sign of the Italian coach's faith in youth against the Champions League holders.

At the back, former Marseille man Leonardo Balerdi missed out, with Evan Ndicka at centre-back in a back three. French midfielder Manu Koné, one of the key pillars of Roma's midfield, started.

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Italian surprise and French dominance

Roma struck within minutes of kick-off. Maghnes Akliouche lost the ball, the visitors broke quickly on the counter, and Hermoso fired into the net.

PSG responded quickly, taking control of the game in search of an equaliser.

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It came on the half-hour. Senny Mayulu swung in a corner from the right and Zabarnyi headed it into the Roma net for his first goal in the competition.

Neither side created much in front of goal in the first half, but PSG dominated the play and had 72% possession by the break.

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A half of penalties

Enrique looked for fresh energy at the restart, sending on Dembélé and Zaire-Emery for Ferran Torres and Nuno Mendes.

It paid off quickly. Less than a quarter of an hour into the half, Brazilian Wesley impeded Hakimi and Dembélé converted the resulting penalty to put PSG 2-1 up.

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That took Dembélé's Champions League tally for PSG to 22 goals, level with Neymar in third on the club's list of top scorers in the competition. Only Kylian Mbappé (42 goals) and Edinson Cavani (30 goals) have more.

Roma levelled the same way. Vitinha handled inside the area and substitute Donyell Malen converted the penalty.