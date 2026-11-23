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Saudi side Al-Hilal were held to a 2-2 draw away to Uzbek hosts Neftchi Fergana on matchday five of the league stage of the AFC Champions League Elite. Al-Hilal threw away a two-goal lead and failed to hold on to their advantage in the second half.

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Al-Hilal arrived chasing all three points and another positive result in the continental competition. They controlled the first half, with their forwards' movement and quick attacks on the hosts' goal causing problems throughout, and that dominance brought two goals and a comfortable lead at the break.

Read more: Al-Shawali to Al-Hilal fans: "Bounou won't save you every time!"

Englishman Ollie Watkins opened the scoring in the 21st minute, seizing on an attacking chance to put Al-Hilal ahead at an important moment. Seven minutes later he turned provider. Watkins teed up Brazilian Gabriel Martinelli, who found the net in the 28th minute to double the lead and leave the Saudi side in an ideal position.

At 2-0 up at half-time, Al-Hilal looked set for an easy win. The second half followed a completely different script. Their performance dropped off, and Neftchi pounced on their mistakes to work their way back into the game bit by bit.

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Just five minutes after the restart, Abror Ismailov pulled one back for the Uzbek side in the 50th minute, punishing a mistake in the Al-Hilal midfield. Suddenly the game was alive. The goal gave the hosts a huge lift, and they kept up the pressure in search of an equaliser.

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Al-Hilal kept struggling to contain Neftchi's attacks, and the equaliser came in the 70th minute. As the Saudi side's players tried to clear the danger, the ball rebounded off Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, struck defender Yusuf Akçiçek and went in. The video assistant referee ("VAR") checked the goal and confirmed it. Neftchi had come back from two down to draw 2-2.

Al-Hilal let slip three points that were within their grasp. A good first half counted for little once the mistakes crept in after the break, both in losing possession and in dealing with their opponents' attacks.

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The draw takes Al-Hilal to 10 points and provisionally second in the West Zone. Neftchi move on to 5 points after earning a valuable draw against one of the leading contenders for the continental title.