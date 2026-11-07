Mustapha Hadji has revealed why he believes France's Zinedine Zidane won't be relying on his compatriot Theo Hernandez, despite the Al-Hilal left-back's considerable attacking ability.

Speaking on Al Arabiya, the former Morocco star explained that Zidane has plenty of options at left-back. Hernandez is a fine player, Hadji added, and one of the key men in the plans of former France boss Didier Deschamps.

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For all his praise of the Al-Hilal man, Hadji believes a technical issue is holding him back from earning Zidane's trust. The problem? A dip in his defensive work, which may not suit the demands the French coach places on the position.

Zidane prefers two full-backs blessed with strength and defensive discipline, Hadji pointed out, players whose role goes beyond supporting the attack and creating danger. Theo offers plenty going forward, he stressed, but he needs to sharpen up defensively to become a suitable option.

Hadji signed off with a blunt verdict. Hernandez's attacking gifts alone won't guarantee him a place in Zidane's plans. The coach prizes defensive balance above all, and that, as Hadji sees it, is exactly why the Al-Hilal star hasn't won him over.