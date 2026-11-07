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Mustapha Hadji - مصطفى حجيKooora Interview
GOAL
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Video: Mustapha Hadji drops a bombshell: the Al-Hilal star does not enjoy Zidane's trust for this reason

Al Hilal
Saudi Pro League
T. Hernandez
Z. Zidane
France
Saudi Arabia
France

What did the former Morocco star say?

Mustapha Hadji has revealed why he believes France's Zinedine Zidane won't be relying on his compatriot Theo Hernandez, despite the Al-Hilal left-back's considerable attacking ability.

Speaking on Al Arabiya, the former Morocco star explained that Zidane has plenty of options at left-back. Hernandez is a fine player, Hadji added, and one of the key men in the plans of former France boss Didier Deschamps.

Read also: Picture: Has Salem Al-Dawsari sealed the best in Asia award before it is announced?

For all his praise of the Al-Hilal man, Hadji believes a technical issue is holding him back from earning Zidane's trust. The problem? A dip in his defensive work, which may not suit the demands the French coach places on the position.

Next matches
ALI

ALI

Saudi Pro League

07 Nov 2026

HIL

HIL

ITA

ITA

UEFA Nations League A

12 Nov 2026

FRA

FRA

Zidane prefers two full-backs blessed with strength and defensive discipline, Hadji pointed out, players whose role goes beyond supporting the attack and creating danger. Theo offers plenty going forward, he stressed, but he needs to sharpen up defensively to become a suitable option.

Hadji signed off with a blunt verdict. Hernandez's attacking gifts alone won't guarantee him a place in Zidane's plans. The coach prizes defensive balance above all, and that, as Hadji sees it, is exactly why the Al-Hilal star hasn't won him over.

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