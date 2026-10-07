Video: Messi ends his journey with Argentina with an unforgettable, mesmerising dance

A goal, two assists and touches nobody will forget. Lionel Messi signed off from the Argentina national team exactly as his career deserved, driving the Albiceleste to a 3-0 win over Benin in the early hours of Wednesday in his final appearance in his country's shirt.

He wasted no time leaving his mark. Messi swung in a pinpoint corner on 48 minutes and Nicolás Otamendi rose to head it home for the opener.









The captain had more in store. He teed up substitute Nico Paz for the second on 61 minutes, then stepped up to slot home a penalty himself for the third on 71.













Fittingly, he walked away with the highest rating on the pitch at 8.5 out of 10. Messi laid on four key passes and carved out two clear-cut chances, proving decisive right to the final whistle with the Albiceleste.

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Few farewells could have been scripted so well. Messi ended his international journey with everything that made him Messi: goals created, goals scored, chances conjured from nothing. His last night with Argentina became a celebration, and he said goodbye to the fans amid emotional scenes that will stay etched in the memory.