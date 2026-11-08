Liverpool claimed a valuable 3-1 win at Crystal Palace today in the tenth round of the English Premier League.

Alexis Mac Allister opened the scoring on 40 minutes, Florian Wirtz doubled the lead after 54 and Alexander Isak made it three late on with 89 on the clock. Eddie Nketiah pulled one back for Palace from the penalty spot deep into stoppage time at 90+5.

The victory lifts Liverpool to 18 points and fourth place. Palace stay rooted to the bottom on just 7.

Arne Slot's side had gone two games without a win before today, beaten at home by Arsenal to a single goal and then edged 3-2 away by Fenerbahce in the Champions League.