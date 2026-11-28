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Al-Ahli's English striker Ivan Toney continued to make history in the Roshn Saudi League after scoring once again against Al-Taawoun.

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Al-Ahli hosted Al-Taawoun at the Alinma Stadium in Jeddah on Saturday , in the last match of the Roshn Saudi League's 13th round.

Al-Ahli were 1-0 down when Ivan Toney struck the equaliser in the second minute of stoppage time.

Armenian midfielder Eduard Spertsyan whipped in a superb cross, and the Englishman hit it first time with his right foot, straight through the legs of Al-Taawoun's Brazilian goalkeeper Mailson.

Toney made it two for himself, and for Al-Ahli, in the 72nd minute. Brazilian winger Wenderson Galeno won a penalty and the English striker converted it expertly.

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That's seven consecutive league matches in which Ivan Toney has scored for Al-Ahli, according to the Roshn Saudi League's statistics account on "X".

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He has 11 goals across those seven games. That's close to three every two matches, an exceptionally high rate.

One more goal in the next match would see Toney equal his own historic Roshn Saudi League run from last season, when he scored in eight consecutive league matches.

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The 30-year-old has also reached 16 league goals this season from just 11 appearances, an unprecedented record in the competition.

That takes him past former Al-Hilal star Wesley Lopes, according to Roshn Saudi League statistics. The Brazilian had held the record for the best start in the league's history, with 14 goals from his first 11 matches of the 2012-2013 season.

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Toney's lead at the top of the scoring charts keeps growing. He has 16 goals, a full seven clear of Al-Nassr's Portuguese captain Cristiano Ronaldo, who sits second on nine.

Ronaldo drew a blank in round 13 as Al-Nassr beat Al-Hazm 1-0 at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Buraidah on Saturday.

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Fellow Portuguese Samu Costa, a midfielder, got the only goal in the 25th minute. A goalmouth scramble left the ball at his feet inside the box, with the net empty in front of him.

Ronaldo's pursuit of a 1,000th career goal, which would make him the first player in history to reach the milestone, has stalled. He remains on 987.

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Toney has finished runner-up in the Saudi league scoring charts in each of the past two seasons: two goals behind Ronaldo himself in 2024-2025, then a single goal behind Al-Qadsiah's Mexican star Julián Quiñones last season.