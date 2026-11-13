Mohamed Hany scored Egypt's third goal against Malawi during Friday evening's clash at Cairo International Stadium, part of the third round of qualifiers for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations. It was his first goal in a Pharaohs shirt, and he'd already laid on an assist for the opener.

The right-back struck in the 38th minute, lashing a powerful shot from outside the box into the net. Egypt now led 3-0, a commanding cushion before the break.

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That goal meant plenty to Hany, his first for the national team in a match where he'd already made his mark. He whipped in the cross that Nasser Maher turned home in the sixth minute, and Omar Marmoush added the second in the 10th, pouncing on a passing error from the Malawi defence.

Maher's goal was also his first for the Egyptian national team. The Pyramids man opened his account in style.

Egypt came flying out of the blocks. Mahmoud Hassan Trezeguet nearly broke the deadlock in the fifth minute, latching onto a pass from Mohamed Salah, only to squander a clear chance with his effort drifting past the right post.

The opener wasn't long coming. Nasser Maher found the net in the sixth minute, and Omar Marmoush doubled the lead just four minutes later, handing Egypt an early advantage and piling pressure on Malawi.

With both goals banked, Egypt took a grip on possession and hunted the spaces for more.

Malawi tried to work their way back into the game. They threatened Mostafa Shobier's goal in the 22nd minute through a powerful Richard Mbulu strike, but the Pharaohs keeper produced a brilliant save to keep his clean sheet intact.

Hossam Abdelmaguid picked up a yellow card in the 24th minute. Maher kept probing and almost grabbed a second of his own in the 27th, unleashing a fierce shot from distance that flashed past the left post.

Back came Malawi to press the Egyptian defence in the 34th minute, but Shobier dealt with their attempts well. Then Hany landed another blow, drilling home the third from outside the box in the 38th minute.

The match carried extra weight as the first official outing for Ali Maher in charge of Egypt. He took over from Hossam Hassan on 7 November, opening his tenure with a competitive fixture in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Egypt had opened their Group Two campaign with a goalless draw against Angola at home, then thrashed South Sudan 5-0 away. Four points from the first two rounds left them top of the group on goal difference over Angola, while Malawi arrived with three points to their name.