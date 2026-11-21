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Paris Saint-Germain turned a one-goal deficit against hosts Nice at the Allianz Riviera into a valuable 3-1 win on Saturday evening, in the 11th round of Ligue 1.

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Nice struck early. Algerian Mohamed El Amine Amoura put the hosts ahead in the eighth minute.

Paris regrouped quickly, though, and Senny Mayulu levelled from the penalty spot in the 31st minute.

A minute later, Désiré Doué put the Parisians in front, meeting a precise cross from Moroccan full-back Achraf Hakimi. The visitors went in at half-time 2-1 up.

The second half stayed goalless until the 85th minute, when Ferran Torres made it three for Paris Saint-Germain.

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Nice pulled one back in the fifth minute of stoppage time (90+5), with Tunisian Ali Abdi grabbing their second goal.

The win takes Paris Saint-Germain to 26 points at the top of Ligue 1. Nice stay sixth on 17.