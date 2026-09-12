Al-Hilal's new Brazilian star Gabriel Martinelli marked the start of his journey with the Saudi side by ending an eight-month drought, scoring his first hat-trick for the club.

Al-Hilal travelled to Buraidah today, Saturday, to face Al-Taawoun at their stadium in the seventh round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Martinelli struck Al-Hilal's second goal in the 18th minute, pouncing on a rebound inside the penalty area and expertly slotting it home.

It was his first goal for Al-Hilal, arriving in his third appearance since he joined from Arsenal during the last summer transfer window.

That strike carried extra weight. Not only was it the Brazilian forward's first for "the Leader", it was also his first at club level in seven months.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth on the Kooora forums

His last goals for Arsenal had come on 15 February, in the 4-0 win over Wigan Athletic in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Since then, Gabriel had managed just a single goal, that one for the Brazil national team in the 2-1 win over Japan in the round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

At league level, the goal was his first in almost a year. He had last netted in the 1-1 draw with Manchester City on 21 September 2025, in the fifth round of the Premier League.

Martinelli doubled his tally and made it three for Al-Hilal in the 43rd minute, latching onto a through ball from English team-mate Ollie Watkins before racing clear and finding the net.

Gabriel wasn't done there. He completed his hat-trick in the 50th minute, sweeping home a low cross from Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville with ease.

This was the Brazilian forward's first hat-trick not just for Al-Hilal but in eight months, having last managed one in Arsenal's 4-1 win over Portsmouth on 11 January in the third round of the FA Cup.

Martinelli had made his Al-Hilal debut off the bench in the 2-0 win over Al-Shabab in the fifth round of the Roshn League, before starting the 2-0 defeat to Neom without getting on the scoresheet.