Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
TOPSHOT-FBL-TUN-LIGUE 1-AFRICAINAFP
Abdelmawgood Samir
Translated by

Video: Esperance deny the Libyan surprise: a dramatic qualification extends their run to 11 seasons

Esperance vs Asswehly SC
Esperance
Asswehly SC
CAF Champions League Qualification
Tunisia
Libya

3 missed penalties save the Tunisian champion...

Tunisia's Espérance have booked their place in the group stage of the 2026-2027 CAF Champions League for the 11th time in a row, after beating visitors Al-Sweihli of Libya 3-1 on penalties, following their 1-0 win in normal time at the Rades Olympic Stadium.

The two sides finished level 1-1 on aggregate. Al-Sweihli had won by the same scoreline in the first leg in Misrata, but Espérance sealed their qualification thanks to a standout performance from goalkeeper Bechir Ben Said.

Imed Faraj scored Espérance's only goal in the seventh minute, pouncing on a defensive error to hand his side an early advantage. 

Next matches
CSF

CSF

Ligue I

29 Oct 2026

EST

EST

WAT

WAT

Premier League

29 Oct 2026

AWE

AWE

Al-Sweihli's defence held firm to the final whistle, soaking up pressure from the hosts and seeing out several missed chances.

The shootout settled it. Al-Sweihli missed three of their attempts, while Lucas Ribeiro, Moez Haj Ali and Adam Alilat all scored for Espérance. The Tunisian side have now reached the group stage every season since 2016-2017, lifting the trophy in 2018 and 2019.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google