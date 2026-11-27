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Moroccan striker Youssef En-Nesyri put Al-Ittihad back on the winning track in the Saudi Pro League, firing them into the top four with an important victory over NEOM.

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Al-Ittihad beat NEOM 1-0 at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium in Jeddah on Friday, in Matchday 13 of the Saudi Pro League.

It was goalless at the break, though the scoreline didn't tell the story. Chance after chance went begging, NEOM's in particular.

Al-Ittihad's players seemed to take turns making defensive errors, and NEOM kept carving out dangerous openings in front of goal. Serbian goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic stood firm against every attack. He was comfortably the star of the first half.

The second half was a different story, especially once Al-Ittihad's German head coach Jens Vissing made a triple change, bringing on Youssef En-Nesyri, Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum and Ahmed Al-Ghamdi.

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En-Nesyri transformed Al-Ittihad's attack after the break. His movement gave the NEOM defence all sorts of problems and he went close more than once, but his final touch kept letting him down.

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The breakthrough arrived in the 75th minute. Algerian midfielder Houssem Aouar sent a long through ball onto En-Nesyri's head, and the striker directed it into the visitors' net.

The referee initially ruled it out for offside against the Moroccan. Then he consulted VAR, which confirmed En-Nesyri's goal was valid.

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NEOM pushed hard for a way back in the final 15 minutes, stepping up their attacks as French coach Christophe Galtier urged his side forward. Al-Ittihad's defence and Rajkovic held on to secure the three points.

It's a return to winning ways after Al-Ittihad stumbled last time out in the league, drawing 1-1 with Abha on 30 October in Matchday 12.

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Victory lifts them back into the top four. They now have 27 points from eight wins, three draws and one defeat, sitting fourth and three points clear of Al-Ahli, who drop to fifth.

Al-Ahli can reclaim their top-four spot if they beat Al-Taawoun at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah tomorrow, Saturday, in the final match of Matchday 13.

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NEOM, meanwhile, suffered their fifth defeat of the season. They stay on 22 points in sixth, having won seven matches and drawn just one.