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Tunisia and Libya played out a 1-1 draw in the capital, Tripoli, in the fourth round of qualifiers for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations. The match was marked by considerable tension before half-time, after Tunisia's players protested furiously against a penalty awarded to the hosts, to the point of threatening to walk off.

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Both sides went into the match under heavy pressure. Tunisia had lost the first leg 2-0 in Sfax and needed a positive result away from home to keep their qualification hopes alive. Libya, meanwhile, wanted to use home advantage and the backing of their fans to strengthen their position in the group.

It took Tunisia just three minutes to break the deadlock. Anis Ben Slimane pounced on a defensive error in the third minute to hand the Eagles of Carthage an early lead and leave the hosts chasing an equaliser.

With half-time approaching and Tunisia in front, the referee awarded Libya a controversial penalty, a decision that infuriated Tunisia's players, who protested vehemently and threatened to leave the pitch , before the situation calmed down and the players were persuaded to carry on.

Ezzo Al-Marimi stepped up and converted, finding the net in the fifth minute of first-half stoppage time to haul Libya level at 1-1.

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With three points at stake, it was a fierce contest. Tunisia arrived still looking for their first win of the qualifiers, while Libya hoped to confirm their superiority after beating them in the first leg.

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Neither side could find a winner in the second half, so they shared the points. Tunisia's wait for a first group win goes on. They opened their campaign with draws against Uganda (1-1) and Botswana (2-2) before losing 2-0 to Libya in the third round.

Libya's first win of the qualifiers came in that first leg in Sfax. Ali Youssef opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 44th minute and Hamdou Elhouni added a second in the 62nd, leaving Tunisia under heavy pressure ahead of the return fixture.

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The result takes Libya to five points and provisionally top of Group H in qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations. Tunisia sit bottom with three. Only one team will qualify from the group alongside Uganda, who go through automatically as hosts.