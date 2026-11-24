Share Follow GOAL on Google

Borussia Dortmund held hosts Arsenal to a 1-1 draw at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday evening in matchday five of the Champions League league phase. The German side came back in the second half after Viktor Gyokeres had given the home team an early lead.

Advertisement

The draw leaves Arsenal provisionally fifth on 11 points, with Borussia Dortmund provisionally seventh on 10.

Arsenal came flying out of the blocks. Noni Madueke almost set up the opener inside two minutes, breaking down the right and crossing for Christos Tzolis, who fired over the bar. Gyokeres tried his luck from outside the box in the fourth minute, but his effort never troubled Gregor Kobel.

The pressure told in the 10th minute. Madueke picked the ball up on the right and fed Gyokeres, who unleashed a powerful right-footed strike from outside the area. It sailed over Dortmund goalkeeper Kobel and into the net for 1-0.

The hosts nearly doubled their lead in the 15th minute when Tzolis cut in from the left and curled a shot towards goal. Kobel saved, but Madueke couldn't deal with the rebound. Dortmund slowly grew into the game, and Felix Nmecha fired over from the edge of the box in the 24th minute.

Advertisement Advertisement

Read also: "The second star is back where it belongs": Senegal's title-winning goalscorer sends a message to Morocco

Related Topics

Fabio Silva wasted a chance to equalise in the 20th minute. The ball dropped to him after an aerial duel between Myles Lewis-Skelly and Jobe Bellingham, but he sent his second attempt over Kepa Arrizabalaga's goal. Yan Couto pounced on an Arsenal turnover in a dangerous area in the 28th minute, only for his shot to strike a defender and go out for a corner.

Arsenal pushed for a second before the break. Declan Rice shot over in the 33rd minute, and two minutes later Nico Schlotterbeck stepped in to stop him going through one-on-one. Gyokeres then fired over from close range in the 43rd minute, and a minute later Kepa denied Joao Gado at the other end. Arsenal went in 1-0 up.

Advertisement

Read also: CAS decision threatens a global achievement: will FIFA deduct 18 points from Morocco?

Dortmund fightback: a different picture

Dortmund were the better side after the restart. Maximilian Beier missed a clear chance in the 48th minute, failing to connect with Daniel Svensson's cross across goal. Madueke replied with a shot from outside the box that flashed wide of the post in the 49th minute, and Kepa then kept out a Jobe Bellingham effort in the 52nd. The equaliser arrived in the 55th minute. Joao Gado drove forward from his own half, beat Tzolis's pressure and found Beier, who set himself on his left foot and drilled a precise low shot into the right-hand corner.

Advertisement

Arsenal pushed to restore their lead. Kobel kept them out in the 58th minute, saving a Piero Hincapie header that followed a Gyokeres attempt. Ben White fired over in the 62nd minute as the pressure continued. Both sides then rang the changes in the 64th minute, with Serhou Guirassy and Konstantinos Karetsas coming on for Dortmund in place of Fabio Silva and Beier. Mikel Arteta also sent on Jurrien Timber, Eberechi Eze and Bruno Guimaraes over the following minutes.

Chances came at both ends in the closing stages. Arsenal almost went ahead in the 75th minute, but Gyokeres headed wide. Then the woodwork struck twice in the 79th minute. Martin Odegaard took a short free-kick to Hincapie, who returned it into the six-yard box, where it struck Guirassy and came back to him before hitting the post again. Five minutes later, the post denied Rice a winner after he shot from inside the box from an Eze pass. Arsenal piled on the corners and dangerous attacks, but to no avail. Despite both sides' efforts in the remaining minutes, it finished 1-1.

Advertisement

Read also: Prominent French journalist on CAS decision: CAF have lost their credibility and insulted African football