Borussia Dortmund held hosts Arsenal to a 1-1 draw at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday evening in matchday five of the Champions League league phase. The German side came back in the second half after Viktor Gyokeres had given the home team an early lead.
The draw leaves Arsenal provisionally fifth on 11 points, with Borussia Dortmund provisionally seventh on 10.
Arsenal came flying out of the blocks. Noni Madueke almost set up the opener inside two minutes, breaking down the right and crossing for Christos Tzolis, who fired over the bar. Gyokeres tried his luck from outside the box in the fourth minute, but his effort never troubled Gregor Kobel.
The pressure told in the 10th minute. Madueke picked the ball up on the right and fed Gyokeres, who unleashed a powerful right-footed strike from outside the area. It sailed over Dortmund goalkeeper Kobel and into the net for 1-0.
The hosts nearly doubled their lead in the 15th minute when Tzolis cut in from the left and curled a shot towards goal. Kobel saved, but Madueke couldn't deal with the rebound. Dortmund slowly grew into the game, and Felix Nmecha fired over from the edge of the box in the 24th minute.
Read also: "The second star is back where it belongs": Senegal's title-winning goalscorer sends a message to Morocco
Fabio Silva wasted a chance to equalise in the 20th minute. The ball dropped to him after an aerial duel between Myles Lewis-Skelly and Jobe Bellingham, but he sent his second attempt over Kepa Arrizabalaga's goal. Yan Couto pounced on an Arsenal turnover in a dangerous area in the 28th minute, only for his shot to strike a defender and go out for a corner.
Arsenal pushed for a second before the break. Declan Rice shot over in the 33rd minute, and two minutes later Nico Schlotterbeck stepped in to stop him going through one-on-one. Gyokeres then fired over from close range in the 43rd minute, and a minute later Kepa denied Joao Gado at the other end. Arsenal went in 1-0 up.
Read also: CAS decision threatens a global achievement: will FIFA deduct 18 points from Morocco?
Dortmund fightback: a different picture
Dortmund were the better side after the restart. Maximilian Beier missed a clear chance in the 48th minute, failing to connect with Daniel Svensson's cross across goal. Madueke replied with a shot from outside the box that flashed wide of the post in the 49th minute, and Kepa then kept out a Jobe Bellingham effort in the 52nd. The equaliser arrived in the 55th minute. Joao Gado drove forward from his own half, beat Tzolis's pressure and found Beier, who set himself on his left foot and drilled a precise low shot into the right-hand corner.
Arsenal pushed to restore their lead. Kobel kept them out in the 58th minute, saving a Piero Hincapie header that followed a Gyokeres attempt. Ben White fired over in the 62nd minute as the pressure continued. Both sides then rang the changes in the 64th minute, with Serhou Guirassy and Konstantinos Karetsas coming on for Dortmund in place of Fabio Silva and Beier. Mikel Arteta also sent on Jurrien Timber, Eberechi Eze and Bruno Guimaraes over the following minutes.
Chances came at both ends in the closing stages. Arsenal almost went ahead in the 75th minute, but Gyokeres headed wide. Then the woodwork struck twice in the 79th minute. Martin Odegaard took a short free-kick to Hincapie, who returned it into the six-yard box, where it struck Guirassy and came back to him before hitting the post again. Five minutes later, the post denied Rice a winner after he shot from inside the box from an Eze pass. Arsenal piled on the corners and dangerous attacks, but to no avail. Despite both sides' efforts in the remaining minutes, it finished 1-1.
Read also: Prominent French journalist on CAS decision: CAF have lost their credibility and insulted African football
View Author Profile
journalism and writing are a passion before they are a profession. Since taking my first steps down this path in late 2010, I have been weaving my stories across the pages of Egyptian and Arab websites. I don’t view sports in general—and soccer in particular—as merely a game, but rather as a canvas of life that reflects the pulse of societies and carries within it social and cultural stories that intertwine with the threads of politics to shape people’s consciousness.
I delve into covering and analyzing soccer from multiple angles: I cover the game from multiple angles where storytelling meets analysis, and where the pitch connects to broader social and cultural narratives.
Over time and as my experience grew, my passion expanded to draw connections between the economics of the game, modern technology, and cryptocurrencies—all of which have become part of a soccer industry that extends far beyond the boundaries of the field.
My experience has spanned several prominent Arab outlets: in Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, such as Goal (Saudi edition) and Koora, where I have worked as a multi-tasking desk editor since 2019."I don't just cover stories, I find them where others aren't looking, then reshape them until they're worth reading.
with analytical depth and a human touch to deliver an unforgettable story to the reader.
My Story with Soccer
My passion for soccer began early, specifically at the age of six during the 1994 World Cup. The atmosphere at home was different; the whole family was awake to watch the matches even though they were broadcast at dawn, and that is where my true passion was born. I was captivated by Romário’s mesmerizing skills, amazed by Thomas Brulin, and impressed by the physical and technical prowess of the Nigerian national team led by the late Rashidi Yakini, while the image of Roberto Baggio missing his penalty kick in the final remains etched in my memory as the first dramatic moment I experienced with the game.
As the years passed and my fascination with international soccer grew, certain matches remained defining moments in my football education, such as the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Spain’s Alavés—that wild 5-4 clash whose intensity didn’t subside until the 117th minute, when an own goal sealed the title for the Reds, cementing it in my memory as an unforgettable match.
My Best Soccer Memories
Unforgettable moments include Real Madrid’s 2002 Champions League victory, Liverpool’s historic 2005 final, and Egypt’s 2006, 2008, and 2010 African Cup of Nations triumphs under Hassan Shehata.
My All-Time Team
Buffon
Cafu - Paolo Maldini - Ramos - Roberto Carlos
Zinedine Zidane - Iniesta
Diego Maradona
Lionel Messi - Ronaldo “The Phenomenon” - Cristiano Ronaldo
My Favorite Articles:
The Ronaldo Mystery... Death in a Foreign Land!
Third dimension.. Barefoot... Has Messi Really Settled
The Debate Over the Greatest of All Time?
(2) Messi Chases Pelé... Has the Debate Over the Greatest of All Time Really Been Settled?
Third dimension: The Terrifying Test... Salah Inherits the Crown of the Seven Years
The Fortune of Cryptocurrencies... Messi Alone Among America’s Stars
The Champions’ Disaster and Barcelona’s Betrayal... How Will
Blockchain Technology Solve the Great Crisis?
The story of crypto levers... Is
Laporta gambling with Barcelona’s future?
Liverpool’s secret and the Bundesliga’s passion... Technological innovation revitalizes the future of soccer!
Chaos in the land of samba... Will Ancelotti escape the vortex of pressure?
Social media accounts: