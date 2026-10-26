Video: does he know the winner? Mbappé's gesture fuels controversy over Ballon d'Or leaks

Kylian Mbappé gave a striking response to a question about winning the 2026 Ballon d'Or, the award set to be handed out at a ceremony in London tonight.

A video clip aired by the DAZNplatform went viral across social media after Real Madrid beat Barcelona 2-1.

In the footage, the Real Madrid forward chats with comedian Redouane Bougheraba. "Will you win tomorrow?" Bougheraba asks. The Frenchman replied with a gesture that fans read as confirmation of his victory.

Two goals in the Clásico turned Mbappé into the talk of the town just hours before the ceremony.

Plenty of indicators point one way or another, yet the suspense holds firm.

Real Madrid's return to the ceremony after boycotting it in 2024, along with the attendance of several leading candidates, has fuelled the debate without settling it.

Harry Kane leans on his numbers at Bayern Munich. Lamine Yamal makes his case with standout displays for Barcelona and Spain.

Pascal Ferré, the former head of the Ballon d'Or, offered RMC listeners a crucial reminder: candidates no longer learn the result in advance. "Since 2024, the winners are no longer told of their fate before the ceremony, and they have all become in the same position. When they arrive at the ceremony hall in London, none of them will be able to raise their arms in victory in front of the others because they do not know the result."







