Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

A refereeing expert has analysed the penalty awarded to Saudi club Al Hilal in their match against Qatar's Al Sadd on Tuesday, in the second round of the league phase of the AFC Champions League Elite.

Ollie Watkins put Al Hilal ahead in the 40th minute. Japanese referee Yusuke Araki then pointed to the spot on 61 minutes, again in the England striker's favour.









Closing in on the Al Sadd goal from the left, the former Aston Villa man set himself to curl a shot into the far corner. Up popped Paulo Otavio to try and block it, the ball struck his hand and went out of play.









Moments later, Araki headed to the pitchside monitor, reviewed the incident and gave the penalty. Ruben Neves tucked it away in the 65th minute to double Al Hilal's lead.

Advertisement Advertisement

Saad Al Kathiri, refereeing analyst for the Saudi newspaper Al Jazirah, called it a "correct decision" by the Japanese official.

Related Topics

The former international referee broke the incident down: "The Al Sadd defender intercepted the ball with his hand making his body bigger, (and it was) in an unnatural position, and the defender should have been given a yellow card."









Egypt's Mohamed Kamal Risha, refereeing analyst for the Saudi newspaper Arriyadiyah, saw it the same way: "The VAR room was right to call the referee over and award the penalty."









Advertisement

Al Hilal sealed a 2-0 win in Doha. That takes them to 6 points, level with Iran's Esteghlal Tehran and the UAE's Al Ain.