Video: despite not taking part, Mohammed Noor predicts Al-Ittihad will win the Saudi Super Cup

Mohamed Noor, the Saudi football legend, has raised eyebrows with a bold prediction: Al-Ittihad to win the Saudi Super Cup 2026. The only snag? The club aren't even in it.

Kuwait hosts the Saudi Super Cup from 19 to 23 December, with four teams in the mix: Al-Nassr, Al-Kholood, Al-Ahli and Al-Qadsiah.

Noor appeared in a video clip on the account of the programme "Nadeena" on X, where he was asked for his predictions on who would lift the various titles in Saudi Arabia this season.

The legend tipped Al-Ittihad to sweep every competition they enter: the Roshn League, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup and the AFC Champions League Elite.

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Things got strange when the Super Cup came up. Noor named Al-Ittihad as champions there too, never mind that they aren't taking part.

"The Dean" are hardly living their best days. In the Saudi Roshn League, the team sit fourth with 20 points, five adrift of leaders Al-Qadsiah, who have played a game more.

Things look no better in the AFC Champions League Elite, where the Jeddah side languish eleventh in the West group on a single point. One draw, one defeat and not a win in sight.