Al-Nassr have lifted the lid on their hard-fought win over Neom in the Saudi Roshn League, revealing the role played by Portuguese captain Cristiano Ronaldo and Australian coach Ange Postecoglou.

The hosts edged Neom 1-0 at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh on Tuesday, in the tenth round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Via their official account on "X", Al-Nassr posted a video of the standout behind-the-scenes moments before, during and after the game. The motivational messages from Postecoglou and Ronaldo took centre stage.

Before kick-off, the Portuguese star told his team-mates: "Let's keep going, lads, let's keep up the wins, win after win after win, we're playing well, and we're going through an excellent spell, we're in full readiness, let's carry on with this approach".

Next matches AFS Saudi Pro League 09:30 ALN

Ronaldo's own display was modest. He missed a penalty in first-half stoppage time, yet stayed on the pitch for the full 90 minutes.

That showing drew widespread criticism. Fahad Al-Harifi, the Al-Nassr legend, even called on Ronaldo to hang up his boots given his drop in form.

Since the start of the current season, Ronaldo has played 10 matches for Al-Nassr and scored just 5 goals, a rate of a goal every two games.