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Ahmad Salah
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Video: Can he face Yamal? A sarcastic response from Marcelo

Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Barcelona
Real Madrid
LaLiga
L. Yamal
Marcelo
Spain
Brazil

A former Real Madrid star jokes with the young Barcelona starlet

Marcelo, Real Madrid's former left-back, has ruled out the idea of returning to the pitch to take part in El Clasico against Barcelona.

Real Madrid travel to face their Catalan rivals at the Camp Nou on Sunday evening, in the tenth round of the Spanish league.

Speaking to DAZN ahead of the showdown, the former Brazilian star was asked whether he fancied a run-out in the biggest fixture in Spanish football. He laughed off the suggestion: "Impossible. Imagine me chasing Lamine Yamal now! I can't."


Few players defined their generation in a Real Madrid shirt quite like Marcelo. He racked up trophy after trophy with the Royal Club and left his mark at left-back.

The Brazilian made clear, with a grin, that he would far rather watch this one from the stands than spend 90 minutes trying to keep tabs on Yamal. It says everything about the task awaiting Real Madrid's defenders tomorrow as they try to shackle Barcelona's young star.

Read also: The Negreira case and the insults towards Vinicius: a controversial past haunts the referee of El Clasico

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