VIDEO: Bruno Fernandes & Nico O'Reilly exclusive on Bournemouth & Liverpool stars they're tipping for the top, why Marcus Rashford owes Man Utd captain & much more in Beast Mode On Podcast special

Adebayo Akinfenwa chats to PFA award winners Bruno Fernandes and Nico O'Reilly in a special episode of the Beast Mode On Podcast. Among many other engaging and revealing topics discussed, the Portugal international midfielder names the three Manchester United players that owe him most for his truckload of assists, while Manchester City and England full-back O'Reilly talks up Rio Ngumoha's ability and reveals his sights are firmly set on winning a historic quadruple this season.

Click the play button above to watch the full episode ⬆️ The Beast Mode On Podcast is available via YouTube and Spotify, with all episodes free to watch and to listen to now.