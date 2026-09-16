Video: Brighton's comeback stuns United and knocks them out of the League Cup

Brighton dealt Manchester United a painful blow on Wednesday evening. Two goals down, the Seagulls roared back to seal a thrilling 3-2 victory in a third-round clash of the English Football League Cup.

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United started perfectly. They raced two goals clear inside the opening ten minutes and looked to be cruising into the next round, before the second half turned everything on its head.

Shea Lacey opened the scoring in the eighth minute, lashing a superb left-footed strike from inside the box. Mason Mount doubled the lead just two minutes later, handing the hosts a comfortable early cushion.









Two goals down, Brighton refused to fold. Charalampos Kostoulas pulled one back in the first minute of first-half added time, and the signs of a comeback began to stir.

After the break, Brighton kept piling on the pressure. Pascal Gross drilled home the equaliser in the 65th minute to level things up, with the Red Devils reeling.

The Seagulls weren't done there. Maxim De Cuyper completed the turnaround five minutes later, striking in the 70th minute to flip a two-goal deficit into a thrilling 3-2 lead.









United threw everything at it late on, but they couldn't find a way back. They crash out of the English Football League Cup at the third round, while Brighton march into the next round after one of the standout comebacks of the competition.