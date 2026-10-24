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FBL-ENG-PR-ARSENAL-EVERTONAFP
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

Video: Arsenal's weapon returns to life after 13 matches

Arsenal vs Everton
Arsenal
Everton
Premier League
E. Konsa
England

Arsenal have broken a run that dogged them for months. One of their trademark attacking weapons had deserted them for 13 games straight, and the drought finally ended against Everton in the eighth round of the Premier League.

The Gunners struck in the seventh minute at the Emirates Stadium. Martin Odegaard's corner caused chaos inside the Everton box, and Ezri Konsa pounced to hand the hosts the lead.

That goal ended a wait stretching back to last May. Arsenal had not scored from a set piece across all competitions, penalties aside, for 13 matches running, according to Opta data.

Mikel Arteta's side want to punish Manchester City's slip against Aston Villa, who edged that clash 2-1, and tighten their grip on the race for the top of the Premier League.

An earthquake beyond relegation: Manchester City face an unprecedented threat

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