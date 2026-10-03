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Iraq-Faces-UAE-In-BasraAFP
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

Video: An exciting start: the UAE put Oman under pressure

UAE vs Oman
UAE
Oman
Gulf Cup
O. Camara
United Arab Emirates
Oman

A header that translates the attacking movements of the UAE

The UAE and Oman kicked off their "Gulf Cup 27" semi-final on Saturday evening with real intensity, and it took the UAE just 22 minutes to seize control at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium in Jeddah.

Attacks flowed at both ends before Mamadou Coulibaly collected the ball on the left flank and whipped in a decisive cross. Othman Camara rose above Oman's defenders to head it home.



It was the UAE's 46th goal against Oman across all competitions in the history of meetings between the two teams.

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Whoever comes through this one will face Saudi Arabia in the "Gulf Cup 27" final. The hosts edged Qatar 3-2 on penalties tonight after the match finished goalless.

Jeddah's Al-Inma Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City stages the "Gulf Cup 27" final on 6 October.

Read also: "His eye on Asia": the ambition of the UAE coach goes beyond the Gulf Cup

Read also: Ronaldo earthquake: a heavy loss strikes the Portugal national team and Jesus

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