Deportivo Alaves seized on their shock win over Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu to send a mocking message to Los Blancos, after ending their winning run and inflicting a painful defeat on them in front of their own fans.
Alaves claimed a precious 2-1 win over Real Madrid on Saturday evening in La Liga's 14th round. The result ended Los Blancos' run of 10 consecutive matches without defeat in all competitions.
Then came the mockery. Having toppled Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho's side on their own turf, Alaves took to their official social media accounts to underline exactly what they'd achieved against Real Madrid.
On Facebook, the club posted a video of a horse bearing the club's crest, sitting on a "washing machine" in front of the "Santiago Bernabeu".
The horse then leaves the Bernabeu on a "scooter", taking the three points with it.
The caption read: "90 minutes at the Bernabeu is a very long time". It's a dig at the long-held belief that Real Madrid can fight back and turn matches around right up to the final moments, something they've habitually used to frustrate opponents at home.
This time, Alaves turned the tables. They held firm against everything Real Madrid threw at them, left the Spanish capital with the three points, then turned the famous saying on the hosts.
The visitors went ahead in the 22nd minute. Toni Martinez pounced on a defensive error from Dean Huijsen, and Mariano Diaz followed up to put the ball in the net.
After the break, Angel Perez doubled Alaves' lead in the 61st minute, exploiting the space in the Real Madrid defence and leaving Los Blancos with a mountain to climb.
Kylian Mbappe pulled one back in the 69th minute to give the hosts hope of a comeback. Despite sustained pressure on the visitors' goal, the equaliser never came.
It got worse for Real Madrid in the closing minutes. The referee initially pointed to the spot, but VAR overturned the decision, and Jude Bellingham was sent off with a second yellow card for simulation in the penalty area.
Jose Mourinho shouldered the blame afterwards. He insisted his side lacked physical freshness and couldn't deal with the defensive approach their opponents adopted.
Alaves, he explained, closed down the space for his players and relied on rapid attacking transitions, making it difficult to break through their defence and reach the penalty area.
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I began my journey in journalism in 2012 through the Egyptian newspaper Al Tahrir, where I initially specialized in local politics before shifting my focus to sports in 2014, continuing with the same outlet. I later moved on to write for Al Fareeq and Al Maqal newspapers.
After specializing in covering domestic football in Egypt, I expanded into international football in 2018 through Al Ain Sports, where I worked for six months. I then fulfilled a long-held ambition by joining the team at Kooora, the largest sports website globally, allowing me to continue pursuing my passion for European football that has grown since the early 2000s.
My passion for global football dates back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, but my true love for European football began with following the UEFA Champions League at the turn of the century. This, in turn, drew me particularly to Italian football, especially AC Milan—a club I chose to support instinctively after watching my very first match. Despite admiring teams like Arsenal, Barcelona, and Manchester United at various points during my youth, the Rossoneri have held a special place in my heart ever since.
I specialize in translating international sports news, a role that aligns with my passion for following transfer developments and uncovering behind-the-scenes stories within team dressing rooms, as reported by global media outlets.
As for my all-time favorite lineup, I would place Gianluigi Buffon in goal, supported by a back four of Roberto Carlos, Paolo Maldini, Alessandro Nesta, and Cafu. In midfield, I rely on Clarence Seedorf, Luka Modrić, and Zinedine Zidane, while in attack I would feature my all-time idol Ricardo Kaká alongside Ronaldinho and Zlatan Ibrahimović.
During my time at Kooora, I have published numerous reports, features, and analyses, most notably:
- Luka Modrić… The warrior who refused to play in his name
- Rodrygo… From Remontada kid to the mysterious man in Alonso’s project
- Kroos… The ever-present absentee in the Club World Cup
- Kooora Story: Ronaldo’s surprise that ignited Ferguson’s enthusiasm