Video: Al-Nasr legend lashes out at Jesus despite the team's top position

Although Saudi club Al-Nassr top the Roshen Professional League table with a comfortable five-point lead over their rivals Al-Hilal, Portuguese manager Jorge Jesus has not been spared criticism.

Jesus came under fierce attack from one of Al-Nassr’s legends, who argued that the team’s technical performance does not reflect the calibre of the big names in the squad, pointing out that the positive results do not hide some obvious flaws in their style of play.

Al-Nassr had secured a 5-2 victory over Al-Najma in Matchday 27, taking their tally to 70 points at the top of the table, five points clear of Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli.

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Youssef Khamis, Al-Nassr legend, said in comments on the programme "Al-Muntasif": "Jesus must learn from past mistakes, because his previous approach caused the team to drop a lot of points during the first half of the season."

He continued: “I believe Al-Nassr would have needed those points right now given the fierce competition, but looking back at the first half of the season, we see that the Portuguese manager made several serious mistakes.”

He continued: “Jesus went overboard in attack against opponents with a high defensive line and applied excessive pressure, which led to us conceding a lot of goals.”

He added: “But Al-Furqah made numerous errors in terms of discipline, passing and other aspects, particularly in the match against Al-Hilal.”

He concluded: “The Portuguese manager must learn from past mistakes, especially with seven rounds remaining.”







