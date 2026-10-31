Video: Al-Hamdallah one step away from topping the Roshn League

Abderrazak Hamdallah edged closer to a new chapter in Saudi Roshn Pro League history on Saturday evening. The Al-Taawoun striker scored against Al-Ettifaq in the twelfth round, moving within one goal of equalling the competition's all-time record.

The veteran struck in the 26th minute. After the referee pointed to the spot, Hamdallah stepped up and converted to put Al-Taawoun ahead, adding yet another goal to his prolific record on Saudi soil.

That penalty took the Morocco international to 160 goals in the Roshn League. He now trails only Syria's Omar Al-Somah, the Al-Ahli legend who tops the all-time list with 161, leaving Hamdallah just one strike short of drawing level.

Second place belongs to the Al-Taawoun man for now, but his knack for finding the net in his current colours has put him on the brink of history. One more goal in the coming weeks and he could stand alone at the summit.

Four clubs have fuelled Hamdallah's long journey through the Roshn League. He bagged 77 goals for Al-Nassr, 52 for Al-Ittihad and 27 with Al-Shabab, before adding four for Al-Taawoun so far.

Al-Somah's historic throne is wobbling. Hamdallah sits one goal away from equalling him, and that scoring race lends his upcoming fixtures real weight. The dream of topping the list outright has never felt closer.