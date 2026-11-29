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Al-Hilal goalkeeping legend Mohamed Al-Deayea has made a strong statement about his former club's chances in the race for this season's titles, expressing great confidence that Al-Hilal can end the campaign crowned champions in every competition they are contesting.

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Optimism about Al-Hilal's future wasn't enough for Al-Deayea. He went a step further and guaranteed the club will win domestic and continental titles, pointing to the quality in the squad and the stars in their ranks, led by Englishman Ollie Watkins.

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Appearing on the programme "Dawrina Ghair", Al-Deayea sounded utterly sure of himself, reaching for a humorous turn of phrase to show how firmly he stood by his view. His comments sparked debate about just how high Al-Hilal's ambitions should be this season.

The former Al-Hilal goalkeeper said: "Al-Hilal will win all the titles. They are a big team, and I guarantee that to the viewers just as I guarantee that my glasses are in my pocket."

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League, Cup and Elite: the treble in Al-Deayea's sights

Then he named the trophies he expects Al-Hilal to win. Challenging for the Saudi Pro League title won't be enough, he insisted. This team can combine domestic and continental honours.

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He added: "Al-Hilal will win the Saudi league, the King's Cup and the AFC Champions League Elite." That sets the bar high for a side competing on several fronts this season.

The league table gives his words particular weight. Al-Hilal have made a strong start and sit top of the Saudi Pro League with 33 points, two clear of Al Qadsiah and Al Nassr, though the race remains open between several contenders.

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Watkins among the reasons for Al-Hilal optimism

Several Al-Hilal stars earned praise for their form, but Al-Deayea singled out English striker Ollie Watkins. He sees him as one of the players capable of making the difference and helping the team achieve their goals.

The Al-Hilal legend's remarks show how much faith there is in the current squad. They also hand the team a major challenge: turning predictions into silverware. Competing for the league, the King's Cup and the AFC Champions League Elite means maintaining stability and positive results until the end of the season.