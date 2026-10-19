Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia edged Al-Feiha 3-2 in a thriller on Monday evening, but the three points did nothing to soothe the fury in the stands. Throughout the tenth-round clash of the Saudi Roshn League, supporters of "Al-Raqi" turned on Dutch coach Marino Pusic, chanting "Pusic out" again and again.

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Those chants rang out even as Al-Ahli sealed a hard-fought win. Ukrainian Artem Bondarenko shone with two goals, and Firas Al-Buraikan added a third from the penalty spot to bank three vital points. Yet the row over Pusic's work and his ability to meet the fans' ambitions rumbled on.

For a section of Al-Ahli's support, victories alone will not settle the argument over the team's level. They want a more convincing, more stable side as the campaign unfolds, and anything less keeps the discontent simmering.

This was nothing new. Pusic has copped boos and demands for his exit before, even on nights when Al-Ahli got a positive result. The scenes keep repeating, a sign that the bond between the coach and part of the terraces stays tense despite everything the team produces on the pitch.

Now Pusic must turn wins into a springboard for rebuilding the fans' trust. Al-Ahli have domestic and continental tasks ahead, the kind that demand stability and a steady run of results.

Caught between the joy of beating Al-Feiha and the chants calling for his head, the coach took away one blunt message. Points on the board do not automatically silence the debate over his future with "Al-Raqi".



