Ivan Toney's goals against Al-Taawoun were not the only talking point after Al-Ahli's win. The English striker once again found himself at the centre of transfer talk, with the January window approaching and reports about his future growing.
Toney fired Al-Ahli to a 3-1 win over Al-Taawoun on Saturday evening in the 13th round of the Roshn Saudi League, scoring twice and setting up the other. Nedim Bajrami put Al-Taawoun ahead in the 39th minute. Toney hit back in the second minute of first-half stoppage time to drag Al-Ahli level, then put them in front from the penalty spot in the 72nd minute. He turned provider in the 89th, teeing up Matheus Gonçalves to wrap up the scoring.
Afterwards, Toney brushed off the talk about his future. Speaking to Rotana Sport's programme with Walid, he said: "There's no truth in what's being said. I'm an Al-Ahli player only, and that's what I'm focused on. I've heard all the noise from outside about where I'll be in January, but I'm here and I'm staying with Al-Ahli. What's being said doesn't matter to me. I'm a footballer and my focus is only on what I do on the pitch."
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The fans' anger towards head coach Bosic came up too. Toney said: "That's the fans' view of the coach, and I understand the frustration they feel. Our duty is to focus on the pitch and keep giving our best."
Speculation is growing that the 30-year-old could head back to England, fuelled by his prolific scoring rate and his knack for making the difference.
Manchester United have been among the clubs most strongly linked with Toney. Reports suggest they could offer a loan with a clause allowing them to buy his contract later, rather than taking on the financial burden of a permanent deal in January.
Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United have also been linked with the English striker. Newcastle stand out, with Matthias Jaissle, Toney's former coach at Al-Ahli, in charge there. The German has praised the player's ability in the past, though he hasn't confirmed any move to sign him.
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For now, it's all interest and speculation. Toney is under contract with the Saudi club until June 2028, which hands Al-Ahli's management the upper hand against any potential approach. Letting him leave mid-season wouldn't be an easy call either.
Toney's 15 Roshn League goals this season put him seven clear of his nearest rival at the top of the scoring charts. Al-Ahli moved on to 27 points in fourth place, while Al-Taawoun stay stuck on five points in 17th, second from bottom.
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journalism and writing are a passion before they are a profession. Since taking my first steps down this path in late 2010, I have been weaving my stories across the pages of Egyptian and Arab websites. I don’t view sports in general—and soccer in particular—as merely a game, but rather as a canvas of life that reflects the pulse of societies and carries within it social and cultural stories that intertwine with the threads of politics to shape people’s consciousness.
I delve into covering and analyzing soccer from multiple angles: I cover the game from multiple angles where storytelling meets analysis, and where the pitch connects to broader social and cultural narratives.
Over time and as my experience grew, my passion expanded to draw connections between the economics of the game, modern technology, and cryptocurrencies—all of which have become part of a soccer industry that extends far beyond the boundaries of the field.
My experience has spanned several prominent Arab outlets: in Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, such as Goal (Saudi edition) and Koora, where I have worked as a multi-tasking desk editor since 2019."I don't just cover stories, I find them where others aren't looking, then reshape them until they're worth reading.
with analytical depth and a human touch to deliver an unforgettable story to the reader.
My Story with Soccer
My passion for soccer began early, specifically at the age of six during the 1994 World Cup. The atmosphere at home was different; the whole family was awake to watch the matches even though they were broadcast at dawn, and that is where my true passion was born. I was captivated by Romário’s mesmerizing skills, amazed by Thomas Brulin, and impressed by the physical and technical prowess of the Nigerian national team led by the late Rashidi Yakini, while the image of Roberto Baggio missing his penalty kick in the final remains etched in my memory as the first dramatic moment I experienced with the game.
As the years passed and my fascination with international soccer grew, certain matches remained defining moments in my football education, such as the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Spain’s Alavés—that wild 5-4 clash whose intensity didn’t subside until the 117th minute, when an own goal sealed the title for the Reds, cementing it in my memory as an unforgettable match.
My Best Soccer Memories
Unforgettable moments include Real Madrid’s 2002 Champions League victory, Liverpool’s historic 2005 final, and Egypt’s 2006, 2008, and 2010 African Cup of Nations triumphs under Hassan Shehata.
My All-Time Team
Buffon
Cafu - Paolo Maldini - Ramos - Roberto Carlos
Zinedine Zidane - Iniesta
Diego Maradona
Lionel Messi - Ronaldo “The Phenomenon” - Cristiano Ronaldo
My Favorite Articles:
The Ronaldo Mystery... Death in a Foreign Land!
Third dimension.. Barefoot... Has Messi Really Settled
The Debate Over the Greatest of All Time?
(2) Messi Chases Pelé... Has the Debate Over the Greatest of All Time Really Been Settled?
Third dimension: The Terrifying Test... Salah Inherits the Crown of the Seven Years
The Fortune of Cryptocurrencies... Messi Alone Among America’s Stars
The Champions’ Disaster and Barcelona’s Betrayal... How Will
Blockchain Technology Solve the Great Crisis?
The story of crypto levers... Is
Laporta gambling with Barcelona’s future?
Liverpool’s secret and the Bundesliga’s passion... Technological innovation revitalizes the future of soccer!
Chaos in the land of samba... Will Ancelotti escape the vortex of pressure?
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