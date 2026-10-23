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Al Ittihad vs Al Diriyah - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
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Video: after a five-month absence, Wijnaldum's goals return in Roshan

G. Wijnaldum
Al Ittihad vs Al Diriyah
Al Ittihad
Al Diriyah
Saudi Pro League
Netherlands
Saudi Arabia

The Dutch star shines with the Tigers

Georginio Wijnaldum is scoring again in the Saudi Roshn League. The Netherlands midfielder ended a five-month drought with a goal for Al-Ittihad.

Al-Ittihad beat Al-Diriyah 2-0 at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah on Friday, in the eleventh round of the Roshn League.

Wijnaldum struck Al-Ittihad's second in the 77th minute, firing a penalty expertly into the Al-Diriyah net.

It was his first Roshn League goal for the club. He joined on a free transfer last summer after his contract with Al-Ettifaq expired.

Nobody had seen Wijnaldum find the net in the competition for five months, not since his last goal with former side Al-Ettifaq.

That strike came on 9 May, in the 5-0 thrashing of Al-Khaleej in the thirty-second round of last season's Roshn League.

Since then he has played two league matches for Al-Ettifaq, against Al-Ittihad and Neom, followed by three for "the Tigers" against Al-Faisaly, Al-Hilal and Al-Ettifaq. He drew a blank in all of them before the Al-Diriyah goal.

Wijnaldum had managed one goal for Al-Ittihad before this, though it came in the AFC Champions League Elite, in the 1-1 draw with Qatar's Al-Shamal on the opening round of the league stage.

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