Georginio Wijnaldum is scoring again in the Saudi Roshn League. The Netherlands midfielder ended a five-month drought with a goal for Al-Ittihad.

Al-Ittihad beat Al-Diriyah 2-0 at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah on Friday, in the eleventh round of the Roshn League.

Wijnaldum struck Al-Ittihad's second in the 77th minute, firing a penalty expertly into the Al-Diriyah net.

It was his first Roshn League goal for the club. He joined on a free transfer last summer after his contract with Al-Ettifaq expired.

Nobody had seen Wijnaldum find the net in the competition for five months, not since his last goal with former side Al-Ettifaq.

That strike came on 9 May, in the 5-0 thrashing of Al-Khaleej in the thirty-second round of last season's Roshn League.

Since then he has played two league matches for Al-Ettifaq, against Al-Ittihad and Neom, followed by three for "the Tigers" against Al-Faisaly, Al-Hilal and Al-Ettifaq. He drew a blank in all of them before the Al-Diriyah goal.

Wijnaldum had managed one goal for Al-Ittihad before this, though it came in the AFC Champions League Elite, in the 1-1 draw with Qatar's Al-Shamal on the opening round of the league stage.