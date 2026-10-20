Nigerian forward George Ilenikhena, the Al-Ittihad striker, teed up Algerian team-mate Houssem Aouar for his first goal of the Roshn League season, and his first overall after a 70-day drought.

Al-Ittihad travelled to Al-Ettifaq this Tuesday, visiting their stadium in Dammam for the tenth round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Aouar made it 2-0 in the 53rd minute. Ilenikhena cut the ball back low across an empty net, and the Algerian turned it home.

It was his first strike of the Roshn League campaign. He had started all seven of his previous league games without finding the net.

Across all competitions, this was his second goal of the season and his first in 70 days. The last came in the 4-1 win over UAE side Al-Jazira in the preliminary qualifying round for the AFC Champions League Elite on 11 August.

Since then the former Roma and Lyon star had gone 10 matches without a goal, spanning the Saudi Roshn League, the King's Cup and the AFC Champions League Elite, before the Al-Ettifaq clash.