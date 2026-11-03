Barcelona are back to winning ways in the Champions League. A valuable 3-0 win over visitors Aston Villa on Tuesday did the job.

The Camp Nou hosted the fourth round of the Champions League league phase.

Barça had gone down 4-2 to Paris Saint-Germain in the previous round, but they bounced back to claim a third win, lifting their tally to 9 points in second place.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, tasted their first defeat of this round after three straight victories. They stay frozen on 9 points too, sitting third.

Lamine Yamal (7') and Raphinha (53', 65') struck Barcelona's three goals.

Barcelona turned in an outstanding display, especially going forward, as Hansi Flick pressed the opposition high up the pitch.

Several clear chances to pad the scoreline went begging, with Lamine Yamal shining throughout.

At the other end, Aston Villa buckled under the Catalan press. Grave errors from their players cost them the game.

Even so, the English side carried a real threat to Joan García's goal, particularly in the first half, when they fashioned four dangerous chances.