Video: "A seven-minute whirlwind": Arsenal are ruthless against Lille and keep their perfect record

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Arsenal on the right track in Europe

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Arsenal made it two wins from two in the league phase of the UEFA Champions League, this time brushing aside French visitors Lille 3-0 on Tuesday evening.

Jurrien Timber (64'), Eberechi Eze (67') and Bukayo Saka (71') got the goals.









The win takes Arsenal to 6 points and third place, ahead of Barcelona and Sporting Lisbon on goal difference.

Lille, meanwhile, have now lost both of their opening games. They sit 32nd without a point, already in trouble at this early stage.

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Chances were thin on the ground in a goalless first half. Guimaraes passed up the best of them, dragging his effort wide after a swift Arsenal break.

Oueda thought he had found the net for Lille, only for the offside flag to go up and keep things level at the Emirates Stadium.





Then came the second half. Arsenal sprang to life and scored 3 goals in the space of 7 minutes, knocking the stuffing out of their opponents and banking 3 important points in their continental campaign.



