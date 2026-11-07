Real Madrid doubled their lead over hosts Valencia at the Mestalla in the 37th minute, Turkey's Arda Guler pouncing on chaos in the home defence to slot home during matchday 12 of the Spanish league.

A Valencia blunder opened the door. Jude Bellingham seized on it to burst into the box, then whipped in a low cross that cannoned off defender Tarrega. The ball dropped kindly to Guler, lurking right behind him, and he lashed it into the net without hesitation.

That strike handed the Royal side a two-goal cushion. Fede Valverde had opened the scoring earlier with a thunderous effort from outside the area, following up a rebound from a Kylian Mbappe free-kick.