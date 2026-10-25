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Video: a legendary save: Lunin denies a certain goal in El Clasico

Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Barcelona
Real Madrid
LaLiga
A. Lunin
Spain
Ukraine

The Ukrainian goalkeeper shines

Real Madrid's Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin denied Barcelona a certain goal in Sunday evening's Clasico at the Camp Nou, a clash from the tenth round of the Spanish league.

Kylian Mbappe put Real Madrid ahead in the 41st minute. Raphinha then levelled for Barcelona in the 61st, dragging the Clasico back to square one.

Four minutes later, Lunin pulled off a legendary stop to deny Barcelona a second. Gerard Martin met a corner with a header, only for the Ukrainian to keep it out moments after the Catalans had drawn level.

This was Lunin's first appearance of the season for Real Madrid. First-choice goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois dropped out on Sunday morning with a sudden case of influenza.

At the club since 2018, Lunin has shone in plenty of matches for the Royal club down the years.




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