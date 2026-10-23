Video: "A legend we learn from": Al-Hamdan praises Ronaldo after awarding him the Al-Faisaly prize

Abdullah Al-Hamdan hailed his Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portuguese handed him the man of the match prize following the win over Al-Fayha in the Roshn League.

Al-Nassr beat Al-Fayha 3-1 on Friday at the Al-Majmaah Sports City Stadium in the eleventh round of the Roshn League.

Ronaldo was voted man of the match at full time. The Portuguese star turned it down, though, choosing instead to pass it to Al-Hamdan after a standout display from the Saudi forward.

"The Don" pulled Al-Hamdan aside at the final whistle, handed him the award himself and posed for a commemorative photo. Fans on social media lapped it up.

Reflecting on the moment to "Thmanyah" after the game, Al-Hamdan said: "It is a great honour for me to be alongside a legend of the legends of football, and I hope this will be a motivation for me to offer more."

"He is a great player, he produces strong levels on and off the pitch, and we learn a lot from him," he added. "He is also keen to teach the young players before the senior ones, and I hope we can achieve things together that please the Al-Nassr fans."

Al-Hamdan earned his praise. He opened the scoring, teed up the third for Brazilian Angelo and even set up a Ronaldo goal that was chalked off for offside.

The victory lifted Al-Nassr to the top of the Saudi League table, albeit temporarily. They moved onto 25 points, level with Al-Qadsiah, who face a tough test against Al-Hilal.