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Video: a funny moment: dog invades Egyptian league match

Match
National Bank vs Al Masry SC
National Bank
Al Masry SC
Premier League
Egypt

A strange incident

A dog brought one Egyptian Premier League match to a standstill on Wednesday.

The bizarre scene unfolded at Cairo Stadium during Al-Masry's clash with Al-Bank Al-Ahly, played in the eighth round of the league stage.

With 84 minutes gone, the dog trotted onto the pitch and began wandering about, players and supporters in the stands watching on in amusement.

Referee Mahmoud Naji had little choice. He stopped the game until the dog left the pitch, then waved play back on.

Pitch-invading dogs have become a familiar sight across various leagues in recent years.

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